ROYAL FAMILY

Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary to visit homeland Australia with children

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is to visit Australia, the country of her birth, with her children for the first time for five years.

Published: 23 November 2022 17:24 CET
Crown Princess Mary will visit her homeland Australia with her children and Crown Prince Frederik this winter. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The visit will be part of a private Christmas visit in December, the royal palace said in a statement. Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the Danish throne, will also travel to Australia.

Although Crown Princess Mary has visited Australia within the last five years, her children have not accompanied her on any of the more recent visits.

Strict travel curbs in Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic reduced options for the Danish royals to visit Mary’s homeland.

Crown Princess Mary was born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson and is originally from Tasmania. She met Crown Prince Frederik during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

The couple married in 2004, with Mary taking the title of Crown Princess and automatically receiving Danish citizenship.

The palace did not give details as to the length of the upcoming visit or where in Australia the family are scheduled to travel to.

ROYAL FAMILY

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II delights jubilee crowds after family spat

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II rounded off celebrations marking her 50th year on the throne Saturday, joined by her family following a public row with her youngest son.

Published: 13 November 2022 09:19 CET
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II delights jubilee crowds after family spat

The 82-year-old monarch took a carriage ride through Copenhagen and attended a ceremony at city hall.

The two events had been postponed following the death in September of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, her third cousin.

Now Europe’s only reigning queen, Margrethe waved from the city hall balcony, greeting a crowd of about 1,500 people in the capital’s main square.

At the end of September, the queen stripped four of her grandchildren of their titles, sparking unprecedented royal drama and leading her enraged second son Prince Joachim to air the family’s dirty laundry in public.

The queen announced that 53-year-old Prince Joachim’s four children would no longer be able to use the title of prince or princess after January 1st.

Apologies

She apologised for the hurt caused but said the move was to allow her grandchildren to live normal lives without royal obligations.

Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, saw this as a slap in the face and vented their bitterness to the press.

Both were present for the jubilee, however, and the celebrations have been seen as an opportunity to close a difficult chapter – at least in appearance.

Pensioner Margit Lauritze, a well-wisher among those gathered in the capital, told AFP: “Family is very important for our queen, and I think it is very important for the princes that the family is reunited.”

“In all families, there are differences, and they will find a solution, I’m sure”.

