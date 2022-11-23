Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary to visit homeland Australia with children

The visit will be part of a private Christmas visit in December, the royal palace said in a statement. Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the Danish throne, will also travel to Australia.

Although Crown Princess Mary has visited Australia within the last five years, her children have not accompanied her on any of the more recent visits.

Strict travel curbs in Australia during the Covid-19 pandemic reduced options for the Danish royals to visit Mary’s homeland.

Crown Princess Mary was born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson and is originally from Tasmania. She met Crown Prince Frederik during the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

The couple married in 2004, with Mary taking the title of Crown Princess and automatically receiving Danish citizenship.

The palace did not give details as to the length of the upcoming visit or where in Australia the family are scheduled to travel to.