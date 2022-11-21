Denmark’s November snow not expected to last

Temperatures will be above freezing for most of this week, the Danish met office DMI said on Monday.

While the temperatures are expected to remain above zero, there may still be some risk of icy roads during the night and early mornings, the agency said.

I aften og i nat perioder med klart vejr og temp. falder hurtigt til mellem 3 og 6 graders frost❄️❄️ Der kan fortsat også være lokale snebyger🌨️ Så kør forsigtigt🚙🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uahbrSqtJB — DMI (@dmidk) November 21, 2022

Several accidents and disruptions related to hazardous roads were reported on Monday morning but conditions had improved by later in the day, the Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said.

“The positive degrees have [already] made a difference, that’s for sure,” Jakob Riis-Petersen of the roads agency said.

“A combination of plus degrees and no rain or snow has helped,” he said.

Difficult conditions could return again on Tuesday, he also said.

“But it depends on what happens with precipitation. But so far it doesn’t look like there will be large amounts,” he said.