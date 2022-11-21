Read news from:
Denmark’s November snow not expected to last

Snow that carpeted Denmark on Sunday and Monday will melt over the next few days, according to forecasters, meaning traffic disruptions will be short-lived.

Published: 21 November 2022 17:38 CET
Snow cover in Jutland on November 21st. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Temperatures will be above freezing for most of this week, the Danish met office DMI said on Monday.

While the temperatures are expected to remain above zero, there may still be some risk of icy roads during the night and early mornings, the agency said.

Several accidents and disruptions related to hazardous roads were reported on Monday morning but conditions had improved by later in the day, the Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said.

“The positive degrees have [already] made a difference, that’s for sure,” Jakob Riis-Petersen of the roads agency said.

“A combination of plus degrees and no rain or snow has helped,” he said.

Difficult conditions could return again on Tuesday, he also said.

“But it depends on what happens with precipitation. But so far it doesn’t look like there will be large amounts,” he said.

Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge closed to ‘sensitive’ vehicles due to high winds

Strong winds over Denmark on Wednesday mean the Great Belt Bridge connecting the eastern and western parts of the country will be closed to certain types of vehicle.

Published: 16 November 2022 15:52 CET
The 18-kilometre fixed-link connection between the islands of Zealand and Funen is expected to be closed until early on Thursday.

Bridge operator Sund & Bælt advised on Wednesday morning that weather conditions meant the bridge would be closed for “wind-sensitive” vehicles until around 6:30pm.

This was lifted 2pm but then reinstated and is now expected to remain in place at 5am on Thursday, according to Sund & Bælt.

Met office DMI forecasts “a risk of crosswinds of 15 metres per second at the Great Belt Bridge through to Friday morning,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Motorists can receive updates at the storebaelt.dk website or by subscribing to an SMS update service by texting BRO INFO to the number 1231.

Once winds reach 15 metres per second in strength, vehicles vulnerable to high winds are not permitted to drive on the bridge.

These vehicles, termed “wind-sensitive” or vindfølsomme include trailers, caravans and campervans and empty or light trucks and vans with a total weight of less than 10 tonnes. You can check here to see whether this applies to your vehicle.

The windy weather may also affect traffic in other parts of Denmark.

Light and sensitive vehicles were advised against using the Vejle Fjord bridge in Jutland, but are not forbidden from driving across it.

On the southern Alssund Bridge, a similar advisory was in place. Winds were expected to be calmer in the area by later on Wednesday.

The Øresund Bridge connecting Copenhagen with Swedish city Malmö was not affected by any warnings or closures as of Wednesday afternoon.

