Danish agency advises consumers over Black Friday web shopping

The Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen) has warned consumers in Denmark to exercise caution when making Black Friday purchases from foreign platforms.

Published: 21 November 2022 14:43 CET
A Danish government agency has warned customers over product quality when buying from webshops based outside of the EU. Photo by June Gathercole on Unsplash

In a statement, the government agency advised Danish consumers planning to make online purchases on Black Friday to take care when taking up offers from foreign webshops.

“With Black Friday coming up, offers will be overflowing on foreign webshops. But remember to keep in mind whether offers are too good to be true,” the agency said.

Danish consumer protection laws apply to purchases made on Danish webshops and consumers are also well protected within EU jurisdiction.

But extra caution is advisable when making purchases from outside the EU, the agency says on its website.

“You should check the webshop to ensure the company has provided its name, address, telephone number and email address. You should also check whether the company has a registration number or whether the owner’s name is given,” it writes.

Products purchased from websites outside of the EU should be checked before being used, Danish Safety Technology Authority head of products Kirstine Gottlieb told news wire Ritzau.

Childrens’ toys are an example of item where this advice should be kept in mind, she said.

“When we’re talking about toys there’s a chance small parts can break off, for example from soft toys,” she said.

“That could become serious if a child swallows small parts of a toy, and we obviously want to avoid that,” she said.

Long strings are also a potential risk because they can become entangled in other objects when children are playing, she also advised. Strings should be shorter than 22 centimetres according to the agency’s advice.

MONEY

‘Little mistakes’: Danish supermarkets overstep fixed prices by fractions of a krone

Fish, fruit bars and cheese were among products affected as Danish supermarkets Føtex and Bilka set prices marginally above previously-promised limits, according to a report. 

Published: 18 July 2022 13:54 CEST
The Salling company, which owns three supermarket chains in Denmark including Føtex and Bilka, earlier this year placed temporary limits on the price of selected products, in response to inflation.

But a number of the products have since been sold for more than the fixed prices, broadcaster DR reported.

A review of prices conducted by DR, using data from the Beepr price checking tool, showed that not all of Salling’s prices were in line with the limits previously promised by the company.

Specifically, four products were found to be priced over the promised limits. 

The four products in question according to DR are a picture frame; a spreadable cheese from the P. Rondele brand; a 600g fish fillet in breadcrumbs, and Salling organic branded fruit bars. None of the products are priced at more than 10 øre (a tenth of a krone) above the advertised limit.

Around 200 different products at Bilka and Føtex were initially included in the price limit pledge. Additional products have since been added, bringing the total to 340-360 products according to Salling.

Salling director of communication Henrik Vinther Olesen said he “hoped for forgiveness” in comments to DR.

The company initially explained to DR that the higher prices were a result of special offers.

Products that had been on offer could see prices increase once the offer ended, despite having a limit placed on them.

But this was not found to be the case for two of the products in question, DR writes. Additionally, Salling said it had found two other products which had increased in price despite the prices ostensibly having been fixed.

“An error has occurred here when the prices should have been fixed,” Olesen told DR, noting that two of the products mentioned by the broadcaster had been “entered incorrectly”.

Although the amounts involved are small, he said that “if anyone has purchased large amounts of this so it can be rounded up and refunded, we will do it”.

“It’s not our intention that anyone should feel cheated. They should feel secure. So I also hope that people understand that these 5 or 10 øre [fixed price oversteps, ed.] are little mistakes that we have corrected,” he also said to DR.

Denmark is currently seeing a general trend of increasing prices at grocery stores as the country experiences record inflation.

