TRAVEL NEWS

Airline Norwegian announces 10 new routes from Denmark

Low-cost airline Norwegian will operate services from Denmark to 10 new locations from next year.

Published: 17 November 2022 14:21 CET
Norwegian will offer flights from Denmark to more destinations from next year. File photo: Tt News Agency/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The airline is to extend its services from Denmark in response to increasing demand, it said in a statement.

The new services will be introduced from summer 2023.

The number of services on existing routes will also be increased from next summer, it said.

Overall capacity in terms of seats on departures from Copenhagen Airport will increase by about 450,000 for the April-October 2023 season.

“The summer season we have just left behind us showed that demand for travel is quite high in the Nordic countries and we expect that trend to continue in 2023,” company director Magnus Maursund said in the statement.

The new destinations to which passengers will be able to fly from Denmark with Norwegian are Bologna, Palermo and Naples in Italy, Madrid and Tenerife in Spain, Bordeaux in France, Manchester in the UK, Porto in Portugal, Pula in Croatia and Vilnius in Lithuania.

A number of the routes were available with Norwegian prior to the Covid-19 pandemic but were cancelled as the air travel industry struggled with the effects of the outbreak.

BUSINESS

Copenhagen Airport returns good result but sees dark clouds ahead

Increasing travel activity gave Copenhagen Airport a pre-tax profit of 234 million kroner in the third quarter of 2022.11.08

Published: 8 November 2022 15:19 CET
The Q3 profit represents the first time since 2019 that the airport has made a profit in the third quarter and shows that the company is emerging from a major crisis first brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Thomas Woldbye said in a statement.

“Even though energy crisis, war, inflation and the risk of Covid-19 variants is still creating uncertainty, our expectation is that the annual results will be a plus of around 125-225 million kroner,” Woldbye said in the statement.

The airport made a profit of 221 million kroner in the first nine months of this year before tax, lower than the result for Q3 alone.

“So it seems to be looking bright for air travel despite many dark clouds on the horizon. It’s going better but we are certainly not where we want to be yet,” Woldbye said.

Recent years have seen the Covid-19 pandemic in particular cause setbacks for the airport holding company.

The company – Københavns Lufthavne – made a loss of 1.5 billion kroner through 2020 and 2021 and borrowed 2.2 billion kroner to continue operations and make necessary investments, it said.

