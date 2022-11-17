Airline Norwegian announces 10 new routes from Denmark

The airline is to extend its services from Denmark in response to increasing demand, it said in a statement.

The new services will be introduced from summer 2023.

The number of services on existing routes will also be increased from next summer, it said.

Overall capacity in terms of seats on departures from Copenhagen Airport will increase by about 450,000 for the April-October 2023 season.

“The summer season we have just left behind us showed that demand for travel is quite high in the Nordic countries and we expect that trend to continue in 2023,” company director Magnus Maursund said in the statement.

The new destinations to which passengers will be able to fly from Denmark with Norwegian are Bologna, Palermo and Naples in Italy, Madrid and Tenerife in Spain, Bordeaux in France, Manchester in the UK, Porto in Portugal, Pula in Croatia and Vilnius in Lithuania.

A number of the routes were available with Norwegian prior to the Covid-19 pandemic but were cancelled as the air travel industry struggled with the effects of the outbreak.