TRANSPORT

Copenhagen Metro lines restored to normal service after breakdowns

Copenhagen Metro suffered two breakdowns across two lines on Monday, one during rush hour. There were no signs of outside interference, a Metro spokesperson said.

Published: 7 November 2022 15:50 CET
The Copenhagen Metro’s M3 and M4 lines were out of action for two separate spells on Monday morning as a result of a “technical breakdown”.

There is no evidence of outside interference, Metro Service head of communications Thor Wilkens said.

The Metro delays began at the busy commuting time of 8:30am and were initially resolved around 10:35am, but a second technical problem caused another stoppage, just before noon.

“All trains are stopped. This is due to technical problems. We recommend you find alternative transport,” the Metro said.

The website and app Rejseplanen can generally be used to find alternative bus and train routes in Copenhagen and other cities in the event of breakdowns.

The older M1 and M2 lines were not affected by the stoppages.

TRANSPORT

Danish party wants cheaper tickets on public transport

Danish left-wing party Red Green Alliance says it wants ticket prices on public transport to be halved, in a policy announcement ahead of the upcoming election.

Published: 11 October 2022 14:10 CEST
The Red Green Alliance wants to cut the cost of public transport for passengers in a move it says would help people struggling financially due to inflation. The measure would be financed by postponing motorway projects, according to the proposal.

The ticket reduction would be temporary and would be in place for a one-year period up to January 1st 2024.

“We are seeing drastic inflation and we want to make sure people have a good, green alternative and cheaper public transport,” the party’s lead political spokesperson Mai Villadsen said.

“We are in a situation where we can see petrol prices going up in some places. Bus routes are getting cancelled. We want to keep them open. And the price of either charging an electric car or putting petrol in the tank is high,” she said.

“So we want to do something for public transport,” she said.

The party is also proposing financial relief for regional bus routes which are struggling to meet operational costs due to high fuel prices.

READ ALSO:

The proposal, which would cost six billion kroner, could be financed by shelving a number of motorway projects planned as part of a 2035 infrastructure agreement, according to the Red Green Alliance proposal.

But the left-wing party did not vote for the infrastructure agreement – meaning it cannot change it unless it can get a majority of parties to agree to rip it up.

Villadsen said she did not see the proposal as unlikely to succeed.

“This is just as much a call to action for other parties who, in the middle of a climate and energy crisis, have decided to build new emissions-producing infrastructure and motorways,” she said.

She said she hopes to convince other parties on the left, including the governing Social Democrats, to change stance on the issue.

