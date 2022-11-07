Copenhagen Metro lines restored to normal service after breakdowns

The Copenhagen Metro’s M3 and M4 lines were out of action for two separate spells on Monday morning as a result of a “technical breakdown”.
There is no evidence of outside interference, Metro Service head of communications Thor Wilkens said.
The Metro delays began at the busy commuting time of 8:30am and were initially resolved around 10:35am, but a second technical problem caused another stoppage, just before noon.
“All trains are stopped. This is due to technical problems. We recommend you find alternative transport,” the Metro said.
The website and app Rejseplanen can generally be used to find alternative bus and train routes in Copenhagen and other cities in the event of breakdowns.
The older M1 and M2 lines were not affected by the stoppages.
