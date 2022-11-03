Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

PROFILE: Mette Frederiksen, the face of Denmark’s anti-immigration left

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, poised to form a new government after winning Denmark's election this week, is a social-media loving leader who has overseen her Social Democrats' monumental shift to a "zero refugee" policy.

Published: 3 November 2022 11:59 CET
Denmark's Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party Mette Frederiksen speaks during a post-election debate. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

The 44-year-old, a fan of canned mackerel and Instagram, became the country’s youngest prime minister in 2019 — a post she looks set to keep after her left-wing bloc secured a razor-thin majority in Tuesday’s legislative vote.

Frederiksen has been a source of inspiration for the hit political drama series Borgen, the show’s creators have said, with inevitable comparisons drawn to both the show’s main character Birgitte Nyborg and the fourth season prime minister Signe Kragh.

Like Nyborg, she is a mother-of-two with a reputation for making tough decisions — while Frederiksen’s age, party affiliation and abundant social media use are all reflected in Kragh.

The daughter of a typographer and a pre-school teacher, both longstanding members of the Social Democrats, Frederiksen was born in the working class northwest of Denmark.

She entered politics at an early age. In her early teens, she paid a membership fee to support the anti-apartheid ANC in South Africa.

Like many Scandinavian politicians, she rose up through the ranks of the youth league of her party, which she joined at 15, and entered parliament at the age of 24.

Described as a “fourth generation Social Democrat”, she enjoys broad support among Danes, with pre-election polls showing that 58 percent considered her the best candidate for the post of prime minister.

She has embraced social media in her politics, regularly taking to Instagram and Facebook to get her message out, and posting photos of herself as an average person enjoying pate or mackerel sandwiches — both modest staples of the Danish diet.

The opposition has at times mocked what they see as a member of the political elite playing people’s champion.

They are quick to point out that her portrayal of her simple life contrasts sharply with becoming a cabinet minister at the age of 33, and heir apparent of the Social Democrats, which she took over in 2015.

Mackerel and fine art

“Can you love mackerel in a can of tomato sauce and great literature at the same time? Can you like handball and go to the Royal Danish Theatre?” she said ahead of this year’s campaign.

“I don’t know about you, but I can,” Frederiksen declared.

Before succeeding the country’s first female prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt as the head of Denmark’s largest party, Frederiksen served as employment minister and justice minister.

She went on to become prime minister after the 2019 election, and has since led an all-Social Democrat minority government.

Now she hopes to form a coalition government across the traditional left-right divide, which could reduce her dependence on her allies on the fringes.

‘Zero refugee’ policy

While her overall management of the country during the pandemic was praised, she has faced a barrage of criticism for her handling of the “mink affair”.

Faced with a worrying outbreak of a variant of the novel coronavirus in minks — with Denmark previously the world’s largest exporter of their furs — the centre-left leader ordered the culling of more than 15 million animals in November 2020.

Shortly after, but with the cull already under way, it was established that the government had no legal basis for imposing the cull on farmers, dealing a heavy blow to the prime minister.

In July 2022, a commission appointed to determine blame for the affair reprimanded Frederiksen but without any other consequence, known as “a nose” in Danish politics.

The affair ended up hurting her popularity.

A small party propping up her minority government threatened to topple it unless she called elections to regain voters’ confidence.

In the early 2000s, Frederiksen had denounced Denmark’s immigration policy as one of the “toughest in Europe”.

But, like most of the country’s political establishment, she has since changed her tune.

Advocating a “zero refugee” policy, her government has pursued a controversial project to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda while their applications are processed.

The country has also revoked residence permits for Syrians hailing from regions it considers safe.

Despite criticism from the UN and Brussels, Frederiksen has remained steadfast, earning her voters’ favour.

With 27.5 percent of the votes on Tuesday, her party achieved its best results in over two decades, despite an extremely fragmented political landscape.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Five things to know about the Danish election result

Denmark’s election ended with a dramatic last-minute twist that saw a single seat move to the ‘red bloc’ of left-wing parties, giving Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen a left-wing majority that had earlier looked unlikely. Several things are worth considering as the country now braces itself for negotiations to form its next government.

Published: 2 November 2022 14:52 CET
Red bloc win does not necessarily mean red bloc government 

The election result has been reported as a ‘win’ for Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democratic party and the left wing ‘red bloc’ led by her party. It is indeed a victory, and was a dramatic and last-gasp one at that.

You might expect a victory to mean the current government can carry on with Frederiksen as Prime Minister, but that is not the case.

Before the election Frederiksen said her priority would be to form a “broad government” or centre coalition, rather than work with the traditional red bloc of solely left-wing parties.

This means that the current arrangement that props up the government – in which the left-wing parties give the Social Democrats their governing mandate – cannot continue.

In comments after votes were counted Frederiksen said, “it is certain there is no longer a majority behind the government in its current form,” meaning a minority government consisting only of the Social Democrats.

“The Social Democrats campaigned on the basis of a broad government [centre coalition, ed.]. If a majority of parties nominate me as Queen’s investigator, I will see whether this is possible,” she said.

Could the Liberal party really govern with the Social Democrats?

Keeping the above in mind, it is still not impossible that an agreement could eventually be reached between the Social Democrats and other left-wing parties, resulting in a “red-green” government consisting of centre-left and far-left parties (which champion climate causes).

This is not the preferred outcome for Frederiksen.

Senior political editor with broadcaster TV2, Hans Redder noted that there are several potential combinations of parties – involving the centrist Moderates (‘M’), the centre-right Liberals (‘V’) and the centre-left Social Liberals (‘RV’) as well as one with the full ‘red bloc’ – that could give Frederiksen a workable majority.

The Liberals, normally the main opposition party to a red bloc government, are unlikely to govern with Frederiksen, according to an expert.

“There will be negotiations, and the Liberals will come to these negotiations, but they will not last very long,” political scientist Rune Stubager, a professor at Aarhus University, told The Local at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“I don’t think [Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen] has any incentives to give concessions and the Prime Minister doesn’t have many incentives either, to give him concessions, because she has the red majority to fall back on,” he said.

Where does the result leave the Moderates?

Because of Frederiksen’s preference for a central coalition, the Moderates “will be part of negotiations” and could even be able to secure cabinet posts if they are willing to “compromise sufficiently”, Stubager said.

But the situation falls well short of what Moderate leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen had hoped for – and looked on course to gain until late on election night.

Without the overall majority for the red bloc, Løkke Rasmussen could have played either side against each other, competing for his party’s seats and giving him a ‘kingmaker’ role.

Frederiksen’s options are improved by the red bloc win because she no longer needs Moderate seats to secure a majority, thereby weakening Rasmussen.

The Moderates may be unable to agree on a government with Frederiksen “because they will then be vulnerable to critique from the right-wing parties,” Stubager said.

Frederiksen “may then switch to a plan B, which I think is more realistic” — a coalition government with various parties on the left, he said.

Decisive Greenland seats vex conservative leaders

The red bloc majority rests on two seats from representatives elected in Greenland and one in the Faroe Islands.

Three of Denmark’s four ‘North Atlantic mandates’ went to the red bloc, as they customarily do, with one (the second Faroese mandate) going to the blue bloc.

As such, it would be the blue bloc – and not the red – which would have a one-seat majority if these seats were not included in the overall count.

READ ALSO: How two Greenland seats ensured last-minute Danish red bloc majority

“It’s thought-provoking that Danes have said they want the chance of getting another Prime Minister. The North Atlantic must ask itself if it wants to decide who should be Prime Minister in Denmark,” Conservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen said during a debate on Wednesday.

Rasmussen also bemoaned the situation, saying, “if you look at Denmark – not the Kingdom of Denmark, but Denmark – there is not a red majority,” he said during the post-election leaders’ debate in the early hours of Wednesday.

One of the incumbent Faroe Islands MPs in Copenhagen, Sjúrður Skaale, wrote earlier this year that he would prefer North Atlantic seats not to be decisive. 

Alternative and Danish People’s Party survive threat of threshold

Two parties at opposite ends of the political spectrum – climate campaigners The Alternative and national conservatives the Danish People’s Party – both survived the threat of losing parliamentary representation.

Parties must take at 2 percent share of the popular vote to qualify for seats in parliament. Alternative took 3.3 percent and 6 seats, an improvement on their 2019 election result.

The Danish People’s Party, which had 21 percent of the vote in 2015, is now the smallest party in parliament with a 2.6 percent vote share and 5 seats.

Both parties will be relieved not to have fallen under the 2 percent threshold, with polls prior to the election having put them underneath it at varying times.

The high number of parties in parliament – there are now 12, and 14 ran in the election – may be related to the slight drop off in Denmark’s otherwise-high turnout, Stubager said.

“I think this idea of the broad government and also the many parties and the new parties may have confused some voters and really made it more difficult for them and some of them have solved that difficulty by abstaining,” he said.

