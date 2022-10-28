Greater Copenhagen residents advised to boil tap water

Water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth should be boiled vigorously for two minutes beforehand, a Thursday press release said.
The cause of the contamination is so far undetermined.
While Helsingør municipality foresees a quick resolution, authorities in Herlev are unable to provide a timeline, news wire Ritzau reports.
“We have detected contamination with E. Coli bacteria and coliform bacteria in the water of track 1 at Hellebæk water works,” local water board Forsyning Helsingør stated, adding boiling was therefore necessary before using the water for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.
The recommendation applies in the entire Helsingør municipality ”apart from Espergærde, Hornbæk, Snekkersten southeast of the Kystbane [railway line], Helsingør southeast of the Kystbane and central Helsingør,” the water board said.
The affected area in Herlev Municipality can be seen on a map published on the website of energy and water company Hofor.
Residents who have already consumed the water need not be unduly concerned, Herlev Municipality said in a statement.
“There is only a small risk you will become sick if you have drunk the water. So far, only small amounts of bacteria have been found. But boil the water before you drink it from now on,” it said.
Boiling should be done until new testing confirms the contamination is no longer present.
An update will be issued on the Forsyning Helsingør website, Facebook and “other channels”, the water company said.
