TRAVEL NEWS

‘A ridiculous amount’: The foreigners in Denmark who can’t make it home for Christmas

Foreigners living in Denmark who had hoped to fly home for Christmas are being blocked by abnormally high airfares. What's to blame and can you do anything about it?

Published: 20 October 2022 16:06 CEST
The rising cost of airfares is preventing international families in Denmark from travelling home this Christmas. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

What’s the problem? 

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented many families from travelling back to their home countries for Christmas in both 2020 and 2021, meaning this year there is an enormous amount of pent-up demand. 

At the same time, many airlines are struggling to bring back staffing to pre-pandemic levels, making it difficult for them to increase the number of flights to meet demand. 

The current $90-a-barrel oil prices have also significantly increased airlines’ fuel costs.

Airlines are looking to make up for lost ground, pass on their costs and cash in on the demand, with customers feeling the brunt. As a result, it is almost impossible for the average family to travel.

“This is ridiculous”

Nicola Lal and her husband are from Wellington, New Zealand and have lived in Copenhagen for six and a half years with their two children.

They had hoped to get home to New Zealand for Christmas, to spend the holiday with parents, siblings and cousins but the prices have put a stop to it.

As a family of four, the flights cost around 100,000 Danish kroner and to book a good flight time, it is around 140,000 kroner. This is compared to the 28,000 kroner the family paid to fly back at Easter.

Personal photo of a family from New Zealand living in Denmark

Nicola Lal and her family, who live in Denmark, can’t get home to New Zealand this Christmas. Photo: private

“I feel so frustrated with these prices. We can normally expect a higher price at Christmas, but this is ridiculous. A 300 to 400 percent increase, it isn’t affordable for most, if not all, families. It’s a ridiculous amount, even if you take into consideration gas prices. It’s so unfair,” Nicola told The Local.

“We were so desperate to see family after Covid restrictions, fortunately we did travel in April, or we’d feel more upset right now,” Nicola said.

Debbie Burbury was planning a special Christmas in Australia for her daughter’s family, who have lived in Denmark for four years and haven’t managed to visit since having their two children, aged two and three and a half.

However when she looked at the flights to and from Brisbane, the prices ranged from 17,000 to 27,000 Australian dollars (81,000 – 129,000 Danish kroner).

“My daughter said it would be great for the boys to come over for a summer Christmas as well as meet their great grandfather who is 91 and might be the last chance to meet him. So I thought I would try and see what flights I could get them here for a special Australian Christmas. The prices were ridiculously high so at the moment it won’t happen,” Debbie told The Local.

“Since Covid everything has gone up in price as the cost of living makes it harder to travel for the everyday person, which affects families around the world that want to spend time with their loved ones,” she added.

Rearranged plans

Lisa is planning her third visit home to New Jersey, since moving to Copenhagen four and a half years ago. 

“I am flying home in the first week of November instead of later in the month for Thanksgiving, or in December because ticket prices were looking to go higher and higher,” she told The Local. 

Lisa was able to use her airline points to buy the return flight from Copenhagen to New York out of holiday season. 

“I feel grateful that I am able to see my family at all, so in that way it is ok to be traveling outside of the holidays. But my parents are in their 80s and not in great health. They are not able to travel to me anymore, and I wish I could be there at actual holiday times to celebrate with them. It is also my dad’s birthday on the 23rd December. So I am missing that as well,” Lisa said.

Rosie Serrano, who lives in Copenhagen and hasn’t been back home to South America in four years, had to adjust her route back to make the trip affordable. Despite this, it was still double the price of what the trip usually costs.
 
“I had to book separate tickets, meaning I would have a longer travel time with more connections. I also had to book it in early December when I usually travel the week before Christmas and thereby had to adjust my work around this date which is not ideal.

“I first booked a ticket to New York departing from Copenhagen with a connection in Zurich. Then I bought a separate ticket from New York to Cartagena with a connection in Bogota. The long haul ticket (New York to Copenhagen) is relatively cheaper than the last leg of the travel (New York to Cartagena) in this case.

“It will take 28 hours for me to arrive in Cartagena-Colombia when it is usually is a 17-hour trip including connections,” Rosie explained.

So what are your options?

Paying the price

Using Copenhagen to Sydney as an example, flights for two adults and two children for two weeks over Christmas will cost around 100,000 Danish kroner for a return flight with one layover.

Cheaper flights, with two layovers, can be found at around 70,000 kronor for a return flight.

Flying after Christmas

Booking after Christmas will definitely save you money with one-stop flights from Copenhagen to Sydney currently sitting at around 86,000 kronor for two adults and two children and two-stop flights currently going for around 65,000 kronor. 

Other routes

Sometimes flying from international hubs such as Stockholm, Amsterdam, or Rome can work out cheaper.

The cheapest option in Europe right now appears to be Rome Fiumicino airport to Sydney, where a one-stop flights for two adults and two children over Christmas can be 64,000 kroner.

Christmas 2023?

For many, the only option will probably be to put off your family Christmas again until 2023 in the hope that prices will level out. 

Global airlines have not released tickets for these dates yet. 

For members

TRAIN TRAVEL

Sweden’s Snälltåget to offer night trains to Austria via Denmark

The Snälltåget service, running from Malmö in Sweden via Høje Taastrup, Odense and Kolding in Denmark, to Salzburg, Innsbruck and other ski resorts in the Austrian alps, will start on Thursday December 22nd, 2022, running once a week until March 18th 2023.

Published: 20 October 2022 15:44 CEST
Travellers wishing to take the night train from Sweden to Austria can depart from Malmö at 14:55 on Thursdays between December 22nd and March 18th, arriving in Salzburg the next morning at 09:12, with the train continuing through the Austrian alps to its final destination of Innsbruck.

The return train departs from Innsbruck on Fridays at 17:00.

Here’s the full timetable, including all the stops between Sweden and Austria:

And here's the return timetable, running from Innsbruck to Malmö:

Tickets start from between 999-1,499 Swedish kronor (€90-€135) per adult one-way depending on departure time, with a fee of around 500 Swedish kronor/€45 depending on the service for a bed in a shared couchette, or a fee of around 6,000 Swedish kronor/€545 for a private couchette.

There are substantial discounts for multiple people booking together: if two adults book together the second pays half price, and children under 16 pay just 20 percent of the full price.

This means that, despite some journeys costing 999 kronor each way for a single adult or 1,901 kronor for a return trip, the same journey costs 1,901 kronor each way for a family of two adults and two children under 16, putting return transport costs for a family of four at 3,802 kronor or €346.

The Snälltåget route from Malmö-Innsbruck, with bus connections from stations in Austria indicated via dotted lines. Note: the train does not stop in Copenhagen, Hamburg or Munich. Photo: Snälltåget.

If this family book a private couchette both ways, however, this adds around 10,000 kronor to the price, putting the final sum at 13,998 Swedish kronor or around €1,275 for a return journey.

The night train service is aimed at skiers, with a check-in ski service offered at 249 kronor per person per journey, and a host of bus connections to popular skiing resorts from train stations in Austria.

The service is currently only offered as a return package: one ticket in each direction, which mean's it's not possible to only book a ticket for Sweden to Austria without booking your return ticket from Austria to Sweden at the same time.

However, Snälltåget say that they may open up single journey bookings in the future if there is a lack of interest in return journeys.

It's also possible to book a ski package holiday with train journey, transfers, hotels and lift passes via Nortlander.se and Slopetrotter.se.

There is also a restaurant on board serving hot meals on porcelain, as well as a café selling drinks, snacks and sandwiches.

See Snälltåget's website here for ticket booking and more information.

