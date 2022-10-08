Faroe Islands request to move election date

The letter was sent on Friday evening to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
In the letter, the Faroe Islands’ Prime Minister, Bárdur Steig Nielsen, wrote that the fact that the election date is November 1 has caused “significant negative reactions” in the Faroe Islands.
“November 1 is a very special date in the Faroe Islands, as it is the official day of remembrance for those who died at sea,” he pointed out.
In the Faroes, November 1 has been the official day of remembrance for sailors who perished at sea for decades. The Faroe Islands’ parliament has designated the day as a public memorial day.
