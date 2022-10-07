For members
Why does Denmark produce so much cheese?
From Danbo to Danablu and the Danish feta that can't be called feta - Denmark produces over four hundred thousand tonnes of cheese each year and exports it across the world. So why is Danish cheese so popular, and what are the country's best-loved cheeses?
Published: 7 October 2022 14:03 CEST
Arla's Dairy in Videbæk. Photo: Ernst van Norde/Ritzau Scanpix
How does food qualify as organic in Denmark?
Denmark was the first country in the world to get its own organic law and the “Ø-label”, stating that food is organic, can be seen on around 13 percent of products across Denmark's supermarkets. But what does it mean about the food you're eating?
Published: 29 September 2022 13:10 CEST
