2022 DANISH ELECTION

Why Denmark is an unlikely target for election interference

Denmark’s two security intelligence services, FE and PET, have issued an assessment of the risk of foreign attempts to manipulate the upcoming election.

Published: 7 October 2022 12:20 CEST
Denmark's election is not an attractive target for a coordinated foreign disinformation campaign, according to analyst. Photo by Alejandro Escamilla on Unsplash

In a press statement, the two security services said they had not previously confirmed “coordinated and systematic foreign state interference activities in relation to elections in Denmark”.

Although examples of interference have been seen in other countries, PET and FE do not expect it to target the Danish parliamentary election on November 1st, they said.

“Neither do we expect at this parliamentary election to see a prepared, coordinated campaign to influence [the result] – from either Russia or China,” PET’s head of counter-espionage Anders Henriksen told news wire Ritzau.

“It is the assessment of PET and FE that Russia has the capacity to attempt to influence the upcoming parliamentary election, but that a comprehensive and well-coordinated campaign needs time and significant resources,” the agencies said according to DR.

“In light of the major political and economic pressure in Russia currently, it is the assessment of PET and FE that it is less likely that Russia will prioritise carrying out a prepared, coordinated campaign on the Danish parliamentary election,” they said.

As such, major interference from Russia is unlikely but a threat does exist according to the agencies.

Russia could attempt to influence the election at a lower level if the opportunity arises to increase division in the Danish population or between Danish decision makers, they said.

Intelligence services are therefore taking potential threats seriously, Ritzau writes.

Manipulation of elections from abroad usually occurs in the form of internet actors which seek to establish personal networks. People in Denmark are therefore encouraged to take a critical approach to online information and report anything they suspect as being disinformation.

Henriksen said that PET has not, however, seen signs of “Russian manipulation narratives” gathering to a greater extent on social media in Denmark.

Trolling and disinformation campaigns targeting democratic processes have previously emerged from Russia, China and Iran, senior analyst Jens Monrad of IT security firm Mandiant told Ritzau.

But Denmark is not a particularly attractive target for such campaigns because it has a high level of consensus on geopolitics and international security, Monrad said.

“We have previously seen these three actors be extremely active in efforts to intervene in elections in different ways. But seen from my perspective, there’s not much to gain for those three countries from getting involved in the Danish election,” he said.

“There is consensus between the parties on how we deal with geopolitical challenges as well as on topics like NATO and participation in international agreements,” he said.

“It makes little difference to, for example, Russia if the Social Democrats, Conservatives or Liberals are at the head of the table in the government,” he said.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Danish ‘red bloc’ has narrow lead in first poll since election announced

The ‘red bloc’ of traditionally allied parties on the left of Danish politics are close to an overall majority in a new opinion poll, the first since the election was announced this week.

Published: 7 October 2022 12:35 CEST
In Friday’s poll, conducted by Voxmeter on behalf of news wire Ritzau, the ‘red bloc’ has 88 of the 179 seats in Danish parliament. The opposing ‘blue bloc’ has 81 seats.

The Moderate party, which does not have stated allegiance to either bloc, would gain six seats according to the poll.

The remaining seats are shared between four representatives from the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

The poll is based on a survey of 1,094 representative Danish voters and carries a statistical uncertainty of 3 percent.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democratic party have a strong position in the polls. The governing party remains the largest in parliament on 27.5 percentage points.

The Liberal (Venstre) party has 14.6 points and the Conservative party 11.4 points. Both parties are in the ‘blue bloc’ which would oust Frederiksen as PM if it won a majority.

Outside of the three largest parties, the government’s centre-left ally SF is on 8.3 percent with the newly-formed right wing group Denmark Democrats on 7.9 percent.

The latter party is led by ex-immigration minister Inger Støjberg, who was expelled from parliament late last year after a guilty verdict in a special impeachment court. Støjberg will almost certainly regain her seat at the election.

Her party also counts several former members of the Danish People’s Party (DF) among its representatives after internal power struggles within DF resulted in some of its MPs switching to the newly-formed group.

DF, an anti-immigration party which was a hugely influential player in Danish politics in the 2000s and 2010s, is now in danger of dropping out of parliament altogether according to the new poll.

The poll places DF on 1.7 points, under the 2 percent threshold for parliamentary representation. The party was backed by 21.1 percent of voters at the 2015 election and 8.7 percent in 2019.

Three other parties – the Christian Democrats and two green parties, Alternative and the Independent Greens – also fail to make the threshold in the poll.

The Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party – whose threats to move for a vote of no confidence in the government elicited the early election – could be set to lose influence, with 5.4 points in the poll compared to 8.6 points in 2019.

In total, the red bloc has 49.8 points and the blue bloc 46.7 points in the new poll.

However, the next government could break with Denmark’s traditional ‘bloc’ factions, with both the Social Liberals and Moderates in favour of a centre coalition and Frederiksen also having stated she wants to form a government across the centre.

The two biggest right wing parties, the Liberals and Conservatives, have both rejected working with Frederiksen’s Social Democrats in government.

