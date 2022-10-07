Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Prime Minister at summit in Prague

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will briefly step away from election campaigning to take part in an informal summit of EU government leaders in Czech capital Prague today.

The summit, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, began yesterday. Frederiksen could not attend on the first day due to parliamentary duties.

No specific political decisions are expected to come from the summit, which will be used to discuss the energy crisis and war in Ukraine.

Hooliganism takes Danish club by surprise in UEFA Europa League match

The game between Danish football team FC Midtjylland and Dutch side Feyenoord last night was marred by violent clashes between fans at the home club’s stadium in Herning.

Around 70-80 Feyenoord fans managed to enter the stand behind one of the goals, designated for the home fans. That resulted in chaos and police and security intervention, broadcaster DR reported.

After the match, FC Midtjylland officials admitted they had been unprepared for the problem presented by Dutch fans who had acquired tickets in sections of the stadium not designated to them.

“We upgraded with around double the number of security guards we had for the weekend game against Viborg,” the club’s director of marketing Preben Rokkjær told DR.

“What we were not prepared for was the large number of violent Dutch fans in our stadium,” he said adding that the fans alone were responsible for the ugly scenes.

FC Midtjylland liaised with both Feyenoord and the police prior to the match, Rokkjær said.

Security services consider election at low threat of interference

Denmark’s two security intelligence services, FE and PET, have issued an assessment of the threat of Russian attempts to interfere in the upcoming election.

Major interference from Russia is unlikely, but a threat does exist according to the agencies.

“It is the assessment of PET and FE that Russia has the capacity to attempt to influence the upcoming parliamentary election, but that a comprehensive and well-coordinated campaign needs time and significant resources,” they said according to DR.

“In light of the major political and economic pressure in Russia currently, it is the assessment of PET and FE that it is less likely that Russia will prioritise carrying out a prepared, coordinated campaign on the Danish parliamentary election,” they said.

Strong winds over Danish bridges today

If you plan to drive across any of Denmark’s larger bridges between now and this evening, keep in mind that high winds are forecast.

Heavy winds are predicted at several bridges around the country. An up-to-date forecast showing the location of the strongest winds can be found on the website of the Danish roads agency, Vejdirektoratet.