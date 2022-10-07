For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
The likelihood of interference in the election, hooligans at a Danish club’s Europa League match and other news from Denmark on Friday.
Published: 7 October 2022 09:06 CEST
A file photo of Queen Margrethe's yacht Dannebrog sailing under the Langelandsbroen bridge. Several Danish bridges could experience hazardous winds on Friday. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Election campaigning begins, a spike in bankruptcies and other news from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 6 October 2022 09:02 CEST
