ENVIRONMENT

Danish dairy giant wants to reward climate-friendly producers

Arla, Denmark’s largest dairy company and a major exporter, wants to reward farmers for low emissions under a new climate policy.

Published: 7 October 2022 12:09 CEST
Danish dairy Arla wants to reward farmers for green production. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The company could spend 3.7 billion kroner per year rewarding its most climate-efficient suppliers, media Finans reports.

The measure is one of a number Arla plans to take to reduce its CO2 emissions and would make it the first dairy company in the world to implement a climate plan of this nature, according to Finans.

The plan would give the company several commercial opportunities, its CEO Peder Tuborgh told the media.

Milk will become more expensive for consumers in future but demand for sustainable products will increase, according to Tuborgh.

“This plan ensures that we fulfil our goal of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases from farms and by a further 30 percent by 2030. But the plan also provides a lot of commercial opportunities for Arla and makes financial sense for our shareholders,” he said.

Under the proposal, cash rewards would be given to milk farmers as part of a point system. The most sustainable producers would score up to 100 points, which would give them up to 30 øre (0.3 kroner) more in payment per litre of milk.

Milk producers are positive about the plan according to Kjartan Poulsen, head of the national milk producers’ union, Landsforeningen af Danske Mælkeproducenter.

But it will not work unless consumers must be willing to pay more for milk, Poulsen warned.

“This must not end up as a plan that just moves a lot of money around between farms. A precondition for all of this is that customers want to pay what these efforts cost. Otherwise it won’t last for long,” he said.

The plan was scheduled to be presented by Arla on Friday. The Danish dairy firm is owned by over 9,000 Danish and foreign milk producers.

FOOD

Denmark to ban caged egg production by 2035

Denmark is to follow a rule banning new cage egg farms from next year with a total ban on the farming method by 2035.

Published: 22 September 2022 13:52 CEST
Denmark to ban caged egg production by 2035

In a statement, the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries said that is would ban new cage egg farms from next year.

A full ban will come into place following a 12-year transitional period to “ensure proper conversion of production”, the ministry said.

“We wanted to phase out cage eggs as soon as possible. But we have a genuine responsibility to producers of cage eggs,” the agriculture minister, Rasmus Prehn, told news wire Ritzau.

The 12-year transition will avoid instances of expropriation by giving farmers time to fund and make the switch, according to Prehn.

Supermarket Lidl chose to remove cage eggs from its shelves as long ago as 2015, according to broadcaster DR. Other supermarket chains including Coop and Dansk Supermarked have since followed that decision, meaning most supermarkets in Denmark no longer stock eggs from hens in cages.

The EU banned battery cages in 2012, but hens can still be kept in larger cages, termed “enriched” or “furnished” cages, for the production of eggs, in line with the EU directive that banned battery production.

Production of cage eggs in Denmark has fallen from 61 percent of total egg production in 2010 to 13 percent in 2021, according to DR.

That is an underestimate in comparison to the ministry press release, which states that seven producers of cage eggs in Denmark were responsible for 17 percent of Denmark’s total egg production last year.

While most supermarkets have stopped selling cage eggs, they are still often used by restaurants, catering businesses, food factories and pharmaceutical companies, the ministry states.

“Cage hens live – as the name suggests – their whole lives in small cages with limited space to flap their wings. Denmark is in many ways a forefront country within agriculture, and this must also be the case when it comes to animal welfare,” Prehn said in the press statement.

