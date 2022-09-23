Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish employment drops for first time in 18 months

The number of people in employment in Denmark fell in July after 17 consecutive monthly increases, according to new national data.

Published: 23 September 2022 12:18 CEST
Danish employment drops for first time in 18 months
July saw an increase in unemployment in Denmark for the first time since the beginning of 2021. Photo: Mathias Eis/Ritzau Scanpix

New figures from national agency Statistics Denmark show that there were 5,000 fewer people employed in July compared to the month before.

That decrease follows an extended period during which the record for the total number of people working in the country was consistently broken.

Almost 200,000 additional people were working in Denmark in June 2022 compared to January 2021.

High employment rates are often cited by economists as indicators of a strong economy. The total number for employment in July was 2,953,000 persons.

According to Statistics Denmark, the figure of 5,000 fewer employed comes almost exclusively from the sector defined as “public administration and service” (offentlig forvaltning og service).

Another sector, “businesses and organisations” (virksomheder og organisationer), was stable between the two months.

The new number need not set off any alarm bells but could indicate that a surge in employment subsequent to the coronavirus crisis may have peaked during the summer, an analyst said.

“This high conjuncture with the corona crisis in the background seems to be over. Things aren’t moving forward quite as quickly at the moment,” Nykredit senior economist Palle Sørensen told news wire Ritzau.

“And we are now beginning to be put under strain by the energy crisis that has come to Denmark and Europe in particular,” he said.

“We think that the energy crisis will be the trend-setting event in the coming months: How much individuals should reduce private consumption to pay these record-high energy bills that are being dropped into their post boxes,” he said.

The Statistics Denmark figure for employment is corrected for seasonal factors.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Why did wages in Denmark increase during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Wages in Denmark increased by an average of 7.3 percent between 2019 and 2021, new data from Statistics Denmark reveals.

Published: 16 September 2022 14:46 CEST
Why did wages in Denmark increase during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Denmark’s labour market is still offering increasing wages as the demand for labour is high, with employment levels correspondingly high.

The average income in the country of 346,000 kroner per year in 2019 increased to 371,000 kroner in 2021.

The numbers are corrected for price changes, Statistics Denmark states.

Increasing employment is a key part of the explanation for the rise in average salaries, but some attribution can also be given to a 2020 government decision to release funding from the national holiday pay scheme, according to an analyst.

The decision was one of a number of measures aimed at bolstering the economy through Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

Similarly, a tax-free one-off sum of 1,000 kroner was paid in 2020 to people receiving social welfare benefits such as unemployment insurance and parental leave.

But “even if we disregard the holiday money payouts, there has been a large increase in incomes,” Allan Sørensen, senior economist with business interest organisation the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), said to news wire Ritzau.

The average income in Denmark has increased every year since 2012.

This does not mean that people in Denmark have larger disposable incomes than they had a decade ago, senior economist Niklas Praefke of the Ledernes Hovedorganisation, an interest group for managers and executives, told Ritzau.

“Inflation has, in a short amount of time, exploded to the highest level in 39 years and that eats up a large portion of our income. On its own, that will make real incomes for Danes fall significantly this year,” Praefke said.

EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

“Not only that, payment of frozen holiday money lapses this year, so that will mean incomes fall further compared with the two previous years,” he noted.

The holiday pay released under the Covid-19 scheme would have been paid to recipients when they retire or leave the Danish labour market, if the intervention had not been made. As such, those who chose to withdraw it early will not receive it when they retire or stop working in Denmark.

SHOW COMMENTS