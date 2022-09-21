Read news from:
Danish queen tests positive for Covid-19 after Elizabeth II funeral

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal palace announced Wednesday.

Published: 21 September 2022 15:22 CEST
Denmark's Queen Margrethe, who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who already had Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening, the palace said in a statement, a day after the funeral.

“The Queen’s activities this week have therefore been cancelled,” it said, without giving details of her condition.

Margrethe came to the throne at the age of 31 in January 1972 on the death of her father, Frederik IX, becoming the first woman to hold the position of reigning queen in Denmark.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she is now the longest reigning monarch in Europe.

Only the Sultan of Brunei exceeds her by four years.

While fewer than half of Danes were in favour of the monarchy at the time of her accession, the royal family is one of the most popular in the world, enjoying the support of more than 80 percent of the population.

Widowed in 2018, she has repeatedly insisted she will never step down from her duties.

“I will stay on the throne until I drop,” she has said.

Her eldest of two sons, 54-year-old Crown Prince Frederik, is due to succeed her when the time comes.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the throne, were pictured in the front row of mourners opposite King Charles and the British royal family as they took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 13:36 CEST
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik were among royals and government leaders from across the world to take part in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.

The Danish royals were placed on the front row close to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, directly opposite King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey at 10:45am local time.

Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja, and King Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden were also close to the Queen’s coffin during the Westminster Abbey service, which was attended by thousands of guests.

Guests from around 200 countries were represented at the funeral, including 100 government leaders and over 20 royals. It concluded at 12pm local time.

Photo: Gareth Fuller/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch along a route flanked by soldiers, police officers and the public. A canon salute will be fired from Hyde Park and Big Ben struck each minute.

Initial announcements from the Danish palace stated that Crown Princess Mary would also attend the funeral, but her invitation was sent in error. Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik attended from Denmark and visited Westminster Hall on Sunday for the lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II.

On the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death, September 8th, Queen Margrethe sent her tributes and condolences in a letter addressed to Elizabeth’s son King Charles III.

“You mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” Queen Margrethe wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history.

