Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Rising Covid cases amid limited testing

Although Denmark all-but shuttered its public testing program in the spring, and despite the fact that current public health guidelines discourage most people from testing, the latest data from Denmark’s infectious disease agency indicate Covid cases are again on the rise.

Two weeks ago, 4,948 people received positive PCR tests, while last week the number climbed to 5,428, according to the State Serum Institute (SSI).

The positivity rate — the percentage of all PCR tests administered that are positive — also increased, from 12.7 to 13.8 percent.

Hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 are also up, though deaths decreased last week, the SSI data says.

SAS plans for electric planes in 2028

Despite its many and varied economic woes, airline SAS has contracted with a Swedish company that builds electric aircraft.

The model of plane that SAS would purchase from Heart Aerospace seats 30 passengers and has a range of 200 kilometers, SAS wrote in a press release. Those planes will be in commercial operation starting 2028, according to the plan.

“This has the potential to be a significant step on SAS’ sustainability journey, enabling zero-emission flights on routes within Scandinavia,” the release explained.

Copenhagen’s two-headed snake (again, not a metaphor)

A visitor to Kalvebod Fælled in Amager, a wetland reserve in eastern Copenhagen, was treated to a rare sight — a two-headed grass snake of considerable size.

Based on a picture shared with TV2 Lorry, a guide with the Danish Nature Agency estimates the snake is between 70-80 centimeters long — certainly not a record-breaking grass snake, but an impressive achievement for an animal that has to coordinate the activity of two heads to be an effective hunter.

It’s only the second time an adult two-headed snake has been recorded in Denmark, after a viper in 2011.