Scandinavian airline SAS plans to launch electric planes in 2028 

Despite a number of economic challenges, airline SAS has announced an agreement with a Swedish company that will enable it to purchase electric aircraft and add them to its fleet. 

Published: 16 September 2022 14:37 CEST
SAS could be operation electric airplanes by 2028. File photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

SAS has signed an agreement with Swedish company Heart Aerospace that could see it operating electric planes from 2028, the airline said in a press statement.

The model of plane that SAS would purchase from Heart Aerospace seats 30 passengers and has a range of 200 kilometers, SAS wrote.

“Along with the entire industry, we are responsible for making air travel more sustainable,” CEO of SAS Anko van der Werff said in the statement.

“SAS is dedicated to transforming air travel so future generations can continue to connect the world and enjoy the benefits of travel – but with a more sustainable footprint,” he said.

The aircraft will be installed with a hybrid system enabling them to double their range, SAS wrote.

“This has the potential to be a significant step on SAS’ sustainability journey, enabling zero-emission flights on routes within Scandinavia,” the press release stated. 

SAS has previously been involved in the development of another electric aircraft, the ES-30, which it partnered with Heart Aerospace on in 2019.

“The electric airplane will be a good supplement to our existing fleet, serving shorter routes in Denmark, Norway and Sweden in a more sustainable way,” van der Werff said.

BUSINESS

Fakta supermarket chain to disappear from Danish streets

Fakta, one of Denmark’s largest supermarket chains with 359 stores, will close by the end of the year, according to an announcement from its parent company Coop. 

Published: 14 September 2022 12:01 CEST
Fakta supermarket chain to disappear from Danish streets

All Fakta stores are to close by the end of the year as parent company Coop switches focus to the new Coop 365discount brand, Coop’s CEO Kræn Østergaard Nielsen said according to industry media FødevareWatch. 

Many former Faktas will be converted into new locations for new Coop365 discount stores, while some stores will close altogether. 

Additionally, two of Coop’s other chains — SuperBrugsen and Kvickly — will merge behind the scenes and share a chain director, according to the FødevareWatch report.

The merger between the two chains will initially not be customer-facing.

“So we are not going out and taking signs down next week, but we will run it as hard as we can as a single chain – for example with the same product range and sales advisors going around to stores,” Nielsen said.

Fakta stores slated for closure are considered to be too small to contain the product range offered by the new chain.

The changes on the way at Coop-owned stores are necessary in light of the current situation facing the groceries sector, Nielsen said.

“We believe that a crisis makes lots of problems but also lots of opportunities. And we will emerge stronger from this energy and inflation crisis,” he told FødevareWatch.

The CEO also said that the company aims to reduce staff numbers in the long term, but that employees would not be laid off as part of the upcoming changes.

