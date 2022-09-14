Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Denmark presents plan to allow delayed payment of large energy bills

Denmark’s government on Wednesday said it wants to introduce an arrangement which will allow people who receive high energy bills to partially freeze payment until a later date.

Published: 14 September 2022 15:32 CEST
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday the government plans to allow high energy bills over the next year to be paid in installments. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Under the scheme, payment deadlines on energy bills could be frozen allowing them to be paid off in instalments.

The plan was presented by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

“This means that if the price of electricity, gas or district heating exceeds the price from last autumn, 2021, then you will be able to postpone payment of the excess amount to a later date, spread over several years,” she said.

The government would require backing from other parties to be able to vote the proposal through parliament by the winter.

High energy prices are expected to affect a large proportion of the Danish population in coming months, particularly those whose homes are heated by individual gas heaters.

Some households have already seen their energy costs double since last year.

“Very many Danish families will experience energy costs going up by many thousands of kroner per month,” Frederiksen said.

The model proposed by the government is voluntary, meaning bill payers would choose whether to freeze payments. The government would foot the bill with energy companies in the intervening period. Customers would need to contact energy companies to set up the repayment plan, news wire Ritzau writes.

The scheme would be in effect for an initial one-year period, but repayment would be permitted over several years.

“This is something we want agreed quickly with parliament,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said.

“I expect we can have the first meetings by tomorrow evening. This needs everyone to roll their sleeves up and for us to find a solution together,” he said.

Two key parliamentary allies of the government, the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) and Socialist People’s Party (SF), gave tentative backing to the plan on Wednesday but called for further-reaching measures.

Social Liberal deputy leader Martin Lidegaard said his party would “review this proposal thoroughly and see if there’s anything in it that needs to be adjusted”.

“We think it initially looks sensible,” he also said, but added that “what I can say with certainty is that it can’t stand alone”.

The finance spokesperson with SF, Lisbeth Bech Nielsen said her party wanted “a direct helping hand for those who are impacted by these rising prices”.

“For some people it will create a huge amount of insecurity to be looking at a debt that will be accrued, because you are given a form of loan,” she said.

“We think that some people will simply need to be given financial help as well,” she said.

COST OF LIVING

EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

This week the government agency Statistics Denmark reported that consumer prices have climbed 8.9 percent in the last 12 months. It marks the highest rate of inflation in Denmark since 1983. The Local spoke to an economist to find out why the cost of living is continuing to rise in Denmark.

Published: 13 September 2022 13:03 CEST
Inflation is measured as a corrected average of price increases over a one-year period for product groups including food, energy, restaurant visits and clothes. This is something that keeps on rising in Denmark and across the world.

The reason, according to economists, is because we have too much money and not enough goods. The Local spoke to Senior Economist Lars Olsen from Danske Bank, to explain.

“A fundamental reason for inflation, not only in Denmark but many countries is that there’s just too much money going around trying to buy too few things, with a supply problem around the globe.

“The pandemic and the war in Ukraine has affected production and labour markets but we have been giving each other more money, such as the holiday money pay outs (feriepenge) and the corona relief funds in Denmark and that doesn’t add up. So the market is now correcting the situation in the harsh way of making everyone worse off,” Olsen said.

How much has the war in Ukraine affected inflation?

“The war in Ukraine is part of the reason for inflation because of the reduced supply of gas but this is only part of the problem.

“Inflation was going up before the war and inflation is very broad based – it’s not just energy and food prices. It includes materials, furniture, restaurant visits, electronics, anything that we buy at the moment is rising rapidly in price.”

What is being impacted the most?

“Energy prices but this is unevenly distributed. For example, the highest bills are for households with gas furnaces but only 13 percent of households in Denmark have this. 

“Communal [district, ed.] heating is the most common heating system in Denmark and for most people this hasn’t gone up a lot. But we are all using electricity and that’s a lot more expensive, as well as food.”

The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks was 15.9 percent higher in August than it was in August 2021 according to Statistics Denmark.

How have people’s spending habits changed?

“People are definitely trying to buy cheaper stuff. The total amount of kroner spent is continuing to rise, especially if you include travel and restaurants but people are getting less for their money. It’s not that people are buying fewer loaves of bread but the quality of that bread is going down as people buy cheaper items.”

How does Denmark compare to other countries in terms of weathering this inflation rise?

“We’re better off than countries to the south because we use less gas. The average household in Denmark was also financially robust to start off with; we were not as damaged by the pandemic as other countries.”

How much has the cost of living risen for an average household in Denmark?

“For a family with two adults and one or more children, the annual cost of living has gone up by around 60,000 kroner compared to a year ago. Incomes are also rising so it doesn’t feel quite as bad as that.

“The good thing is that during Covid-19 and lockdown, we were spending a lot less, so the average household does have savings and capacity to increase spending, which is why we are not seeing a decrease in spending right now. That said, there are many people who are in a difficult situation right now.”

Lars Olsen is a Senior Economist from Danske Bank.

The European Central Bank last week increased its interest rate in an anti-inflation measure, with Denmark’s central Nationalbank following suit shorty afterwards.

