Why Denmark’s climate targets make electricity network a soft spot for hackers

The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) on Monday issued a new strategy which underlined the importance of better cyber security.

The strategy outlines how Denmark’s supply systems can be better protected against future cyber attacks and how supplies can continue to flow should an attack occur.

“The new strategy builds bridges from the previous strategy while also embracing challenges and developments that rapid digitalisation entails, in order to maintain supply security,” Martin Hansen, deputy director of the Energy Agency, said in a press statement.

The strategy is considered important in light of ongoing conversion to green energy sources as well as the security situation in Europe.

Denmark’s energy security is affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine according to Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies Minister Dan Jørgensen.

“We must be prepared to react to an increased cyber threat – including from Russia. The energy sector is a life nerve for our society, so cyber security must be optimum,” Jørgensen said.

“I am therefore pleased that there is now a new strategy in this area. I would like to express my approval of the work of the Energy Agency and the sector,” he said.

Denmark aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

That means that major changes must be made to electricity, gas and district heating infrastructures, with digitisation of the energy system and general society a major factor in this.

The new strategy includes 10 broad initiatives which set the agenda for the next four years.

These include efforts to ensure better protocols at energy providers in crisis situations, aimed at reducing the time it takes to come back online following an attack.

Work will also focus on detection of threats against critical infrastructure through monitoring.