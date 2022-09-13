Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Why Denmark’s climate targets make electricity network a soft spot for hackers

Denmark has announced plans to boost its defences against cyber attacks on its electricity, gas and heating supply systems.

Published: 13 September 2022 12:27 CEST
Why Denmark’s climate targets make electricity network a soft spot for hackers
A new Danish energy strategy aims to bolster the country's defences against cyber attacks amid ongoing conversions to greener sources. File photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) on Monday issued a new strategy which underlined the importance of better cyber security.

The strategy outlines how Denmark’s supply systems can be better protected against future cyber attacks and how supplies can continue to flow should an attack occur.

“The new strategy builds bridges from the previous strategy while also embracing challenges and developments that rapid digitalisation entails, in order to maintain supply security,” Martin Hansen, deputy director of the Energy Agency, said in a press statement.

The strategy is considered important in light of ongoing conversion to green energy sources as well as the security situation in Europe.

Denmark’s energy security is affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine according to Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies Minister Dan Jørgensen.

“We must be prepared to react to an increased cyber threat – including from Russia. The energy sector is a life nerve for our society, so cyber security must be optimum,” Jørgensen said.

“I am therefore pleased that there is now a new strategy in this area. I would like to express my approval of the work of the Energy Agency and the sector,” he said.

Denmark aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

That means that major changes must be made to electricity, gas and district heating infrastructures, with digitisation of the energy system and general society a major factor in this.

The new strategy includes 10 broad initiatives which set the agenda for the next four years.

These include efforts to ensure better protocols at energy providers in crisis situations, aimed at reducing the time it takes to come back online following an attack.

Work will also focus on detection of threats against critical infrastructure through monitoring.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Should Danish homes use fireplaces as an alternative heating source?

People who live in homes with hearths and fireplaces may be considering using them more this winter as the cost of gas and electricity soars.

Published: 13 September 2022 12:37 CEST
Should Danish homes use fireplaces as an alternative heating source?

But those planning to burn firewood as an alternative way of heating their homes this winter have been encouraged to consider the environmental implications of such a decision, local Danish media TV2 Lorry reports.

As well as being a source of pollution, fireplaces can be a hazard to health, the media writes.

Smoke from firewood is a major contributor to particle pollution, doctor and professor Torben Sigsgaard of Aarhus University’s Department of Public Health told TV2 Lorry.

“In the end, this will mean more smoke in the atmosphere, which has a documented and very negative effect on health,” he said, noting that more smoke in the air is a risk factor for cancer and lung diseases.

Retailers have in recent weeks reported increased demand for firewood as gas and energy prices go up and are expected to further increase in the coming months.

READ ALSO: How much will Danish energy bills go up this winter?

This has in turn led to the price of firewood going up, along with low stocks and a risk of stockpiling. Some sellers have introduced sales limits while others have sold out.

Fireplaces are the least advisable way of warming a home, however, according to Steffen Loft, a professor at the Department of Public Health at the University of Copenhagen.

“Fireplaces emit far more particle pollution than almost all other forms of heating,” Loft said.

“If you are doing it to save some money, you should reconsider – not just for your own health but also for your neighbours. There’s also a certain responsibility to those you live close to,” he told TV2 Lorry.

A study of around 16,000 fireplaces in Copenhagen was found to emit as many small particles during the winter months than road traffic did during a full year, according to the media.

SHOW COMMENTS