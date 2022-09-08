Read news from:
Denmark ready to celebrate 50th jubilee of popular Queen Margrethe II

Denmark's artistic and chain-smoking Queen Margrethe II has been hailed for unifying and modernising the monarchy in her 50 years on the throne, a milestone to be celebrated in pomp and circumstance this weekend.

Published: 8 September 2022 10:49 CEST
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II at a recent event. The popular monarch's 50 years on the throne will be celebrated this weekend. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The 82-year-old Margrethe, with her trademark white-haired bun is the first woman to hold the position of reigning queen. And she has become the second longest-serving monarch in Danish history.

Having come to power amid waning support for the royals in 1972, she helped restore its standing in the decades that followed.

“She has managed to be a queen who has united the Danish nation in a time of large changes: globalisation, the appearance of the multicultural state, economic crises in the 1970s, 1980s and again in 2008 to 2015, and the pandemic,” historian Lars Hovebakke Sørensen told AFP.

“The basis of her popularity is that the queen is absolutely non-political,” he said.

Margrethe marked the 50th anniversary of her accession in January with ascaled-down celebration due to Covid. The full festivities were postponed until this weekend.

On Saturday, she will greet well-wishers from a palace balcony before lunch at the City Hall and an evening gala performance in her honour at Copenhagen’s royal theatre.

Sunday’s events will include a thanksgiving service at Copenhagen Cathedral, lunch on the royal yacht and a special dinner at the Christianborg Palace.

Margrethe came to the throne at the age of 31 in January 1972 on the death of her father, Frederik IX.

At the time a mother of two young boys — she now has eight grandchildren — she was the first woman to become a reigning queen in one of Europe’s oldest monarchies. The Danish royal line dates back to Gorm the Old in the 10th century.

Although she is the first reigning queen, she took her reign name Margrethe II, in recognition of Margrethe I, who ruled Denmark from 1375-1412 but never formally held the title.

When she became queen, only 45 percent of Danes were in favour of the monarchy, most believing it had no place in a modern democracy.

During her reign however, Margrethe managed to stay away from scandal and helped to modernise the institution — allowing her two sons to marry commoners, for example.

Today, five decades later, the Danish monarchy is one of the most popular in the world, enjoying the support of more than three-quarters of Danes.

Margrethe was born in Copenhagen on April 16th, 1940, just one week after Nazi Germany’s invasion of Denmark.

She eventually became the eldest of three sisters, but when she was born Denmark’s law of succession barred women from inheriting the throne.

The law was changed in 1953 following a referendum, under pressure from successive Danish governments mindful of a need to modernise society.

The queen, affectionately nicknamed Daisy by her family and subjects, has managed to keep the monarchy relevant without diminishing its status.

Widowed in 2018, she has repeatedly insisted that she will never step down from her duties.

“I will stay on the throne until I drop,” she says.

Denmark has no tradition of abdication — and given her robust health the question has never been raised seriously.

In May, she rode a roller-coaster at Copenhagen’s famed Tivoli amusement park, her hat fastened securely on her head.

Her eldest son, 54-year-old Crown Prince Frederik, is due to succeed her when the time comes.

With sparkling blue eyes and a broad smile, she is known for her relaxed and playful side, as well as for her involvement in Denmark’s cultural scene.

A painter as well as a costume and set designer, she has worked with the Royal Danish Ballet and Royal Danish Theatre on numerous occasions.

She has studied at Cambridge and the Sorbonne, and is a fluent speaker of English, French, German and Swedish.

She has participated in elaborate translation projects, including the 1981 Danish version of Simone de Beauvoir’s “All Men are Mortal” under a pseudonym in cooperation with her French-born husband, Prince Henrik.

But it is primarily her paintings and drawings that have caught the public’s eye.

She has illustrated several books, including a Danish 2002 edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings”, and her paintings have been exhibited in museums and galleries in Denmark and abroad.

Danish prince and princess start at ‘normal’ schools

Prince Christian, second in line to the Danish throne, and Princess Isabella began on Monday attending what a commentator described as ‘normal’ schools after their parents, the Crown Prince couple, withdrew them from a controversial boarding school.

Published: 8 August 2022 10:54 CEST
After a TV2 documentary earlier this year revealed a culture of bullying at elite boarding school Herlufsholm, the royal family pulled Prince Christian, 16, and Princess Isabella, 15, from their enrolments at the school.

At the start of the new term on Monday, Isabella begins at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasium in Østerbro and Christian will attend Ordrup Gymnasium in Charlottenlund, about 20 minutes’ drive north of Copenhagen. 

“I would say these are good and sensible choices. What characterises the chosen schools is that they are quite normal. They are schools close to the surrounding society,” Thomas Larsen, political editor at Radio4 and author of books on the Danish royals, told news wire Ritzau.

“It is not a boarding school that is largely reserved for the children of the elite. And therefore I believe that the choices they have made now will be well received by the Danes,” he said.

Larsen said that the current social climate means that the royal family would not want to be seen as distancing itself too much from the Danish population, making the decision to switch from the elite Herlufsholm school to their new schools a logical one.

In June, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary said on Monday they were yet to make a final decision over whether to let their children continue at controversial boarding school Herlufsholm.

At the time, the Danish royals said they would await the results of an independent investigation, initiated by the Herlufsholm management, into conditions at the school before making a decision on their children’s future enrolment.

Before reaching upper secondary school (gymnasium) age, both Prince Christian and Princess Isabella attended a regular state folkeskole.

The four children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary were also enrolled at the Lemania-Verbier international school in Switzerland in 2020, but left early die to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

