COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen installation critiques lack of women statues

Fifty white pedestals without statues have been erected in Copenhagen to draw attention to the lack of historical women represented in the public domain in Denmark.

Published: 8 September 2022 17:16 CEST
The exhibition '50 Queens' at Kongens Nytorv in Copenhagen on September 2nd. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix
“In Denmark, there are 2,500 statues. And only 28 of those statues are of women, which…is about one percent,” said Svante Lindeburg, the head of the Golden Days festival which organised the temporary installation “50 Queens”.
 
“We want that to change”, he told AFP.
 
He acknowledged that it wasn’t possible to change the city landscape overnight, but “what we can do is forward that agenda”.
 
“So we created the 50 pedestals, and we named 50 women to be on those pedestals”, he said.

 
The pillars are statue-less to emphasise the lack of recognition for women, despite Denmark being a bastion of feminism.
 
The pedestals are located in one of central Copenhagen’s most emblematic locations, Kongens Nytorv — which means “The King’s New Square” — positioned so they encircle a statue of King Christian V mounted on horseback.
 
The spot has been symbolically re-named “The Queen’s Square” for two weeks.

 
The women honoured include author Karen Blixen (1885-1962), painter and one of the country’s first transgender women to undergo sex reassignment surgery Lili Elbe (1882-1931), and 16th century scientist Sophie Brahe.
 
Forty-nine personalities were chosen by a jury among hundreds of extraordinary women, with the public tasked with choosing the 50th woman. That pillar is the only one not painted white, instead covered in mirrored glass.  
 
Architect Louise Mould, who helped create the installation that opened on September 2nd, said the mirrored pillar also represents everyone.
 
Everyone ought “to be able to stand up there and look at themselves, look at their friends … look at the people that surround them and realise that they can have as much importance in the world as the women represented here”, she told AFP.
 
Scanning QR codes placed on the pillars, visitors can learn about innkeeper Maren Splids, burned at the stake for witchcraft at the start of the 18th century, as well as activist and women’s rights pioneer Maria Engelbrecht Stokkenbech (born in 1759), writer Tove Ditlevsen (1917-1976) and singer Natasja Saad (1974-2007).
 
The pedestals honour deceased women only, and vary in height from around 50 centimetres to three metres.
 
“It’s a very good idea that all the women portrayed here are from different backgrounds, they come from different professions. It shows that women have made an impact on every part of society for always”, visitor Caroline Virklund told AFP.
 
“It is about time the focus is put on these women and that they are given a place, a very public place in the centre of Copenhagen,” added Louise, a 28-year-old historian.
 
In the Danish capital, only seven historical statues commemorate women, compared to 65 for men and 12 for animals, according to city hall.
 
Inaugurated by Queen Margrethe II as part of the official celebrations for her golden jubilee this weekend, the installation will be in place until September 18th but some pedestals are due to go on display in other parts of Denmark after that.

COPENHAGEN

Party demands new environmental scrutiny of Copenhagen artificial island project

Lynetteholmen, a major artificial island project intended to eventually protect Copenhagen from rising sea levels and provide thousands of homes, faces a potential loss of political backing after a party said it wanted to reassess environmental implications of the construction.

Published: 23 August 2022 12:34 CEST
The Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF) said on Tuesday that it wants a thorough investigation of the consequences of Lynetteholmen for the environment as a condition for its ongoing political support for the project.

The party’s transport spokesperson Anne Valentina Berthelsen said in a Facebook post that without the environmental assessment, “we can quite simply no longer support the project”.

Specifically, SF wants an assessment of environmental consequences to supplement existing studies related to outcomes of the project.

Berthelsen also said that SF wants an independent group of researchers and others to find any errors or omissions and to propose possible solutions to these.

The spokesperson said that the project has seen a number of scandals, citing earlier reports that waste from early construction was dumped in nearby Køge Bay, as well as potential reduction of water flow in the area.

The SF spokesperson said she hoped to pressure transport minister Trine Bramsen to act on the issue.

“This is the last chance. For SF, this is a demand that must be met with. Otherwise, we are out of the agreement. So the minister must make an assessment of whether it is worth [agreeing to an investigation],” she wrote in the Facebook post.

In a written comment to news wire Ritzau, Bramsen said that requests and comments on the project could be raised in the group that signed for the project, of which SF is part.

“SF is, like everyone else, more than welcome to make suggestions and requests in relation to the strategic environmental assessment. That’s the whole point of [committee meetings],” she said.

An SF withdrawal from the project would not necessarily result in its failure, because enough other parties are in support to give it an overall majority.

Should other groups follow the left-wing group out of the agreement, however, the plan could struggle to receive the ongoing state funding needed to complete it over several decades.

Parliament last year gave the go-ahead to build Lynetteholm, a giant artificial island that will protect Copenhagen’s harbour waters from rising sea levels while also providing homes for 35,000 people.

Although it had a large majority at the time, Thomas Jensen, the Social Democrat MP coordinating the bill, dismissed claims that not enough had been done to assess the environmental consequences of what has been described as the largest construction project in Danish history.

The first new homes will be built by 2035, while Lynetteholmen itself will not be complete until 2070.

The island itself will be built on low-lying land reclaimed from the sea near Refshaleøen north of the capital. 

Meanwhile, a new tunnel under the harbour and a ring road to the east of the city will be constructed as infrastructure is developed.

