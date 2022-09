Keep the rain gear handy — cloudbursts ahead

While Wednesday begins sunny and mild, the Danish Meteorological Institute warns there’s a chance of cloudbursts — sudden downpours where at least 15 millimeters of rain falls in half an hour — across most of the country in the afternoon.

Liberal mayors oppose headscarf ban

A majority of mayors from the Liberal Party (Venstre) are against a proposed headscarf ban for girls in primary school, according to a survey conducted by DR Nyheder.

Nineteen of the Liberal Party’s 34 mayors said they opposed the measure, while one is undecided. Four declined to comment and 10 have yet to respond to DR’s survey.

“I don’t like headscarf bans. In general, I don’t like very many bans,” Ulrik Wilbek, mayor of Viborg, told DR Nyheder. “I come from a party that is in favour of free choice.”

The proposal is based on a recommendation from the “Commission for the Forgotten Women’s Struggle,” a group the Danish government formed with the goal of reducing social control on women in ethnic minorities. Two commission member’s have reversed their position on a primary school headscarf ban since the recommendation was announced, one of whom also resigned.

