Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

A proposal to tighten gun laws after Field's, less plastic on the grocery shelves, and bus routes on the verge of collapse are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 5 September 2022 08:21 CEST
Incumbent Mette Frederiksen debated other candidates for prime minister on broadcaster DR on Sunday. Photo: Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix

After Field’s shooting, a proposal to tighten gun laws 

Minister of Justice Mattias Tesfaye believes further restrictions are necessary to prevent mass shootings like the attack on Copenhagen’s Field’s mall that claimed the lives of three and wounded many more, he tells broadcaster DR Nyheder. 

Tesfaye contends that people with serious mental illness — as the Field’s shooter had previously been diagnosed with — shouldn’t be allowed to purchase high-powered guns. 

“There are some legal challenges in simply giving the police access to the health data of all Danes,” Tesfaye told DR. “But we are looking at whether the bells could still ring at the police if the weapons come near people with severe mental disorders.” 

READ MORE: Court remands Copenhagen shooting suspect into psychiatric care 

Parliament: as of 2025, manufacturers must pay for single-use plastic waste 

A broad majority of Danish parliament has agreed to hold manufacturers accountable for the single-use plastic and packaging they produce. 

“The agreement specifically means that it will be the polluter who has to pay for the packaging that ends up in our bins,”  Minister of the Environment Lea Wermelin tells newswire Ritzau. 

“Then we will give manufacturers a clear financial incentive to design greener. The greener you design, the cheaper you get off as a company,” she explains. 

According to Ritzau, Denmark is late to the party — data from Eurostat show Denmark produces the most waste per capita in all the EU.

Denmark is one of the last countries in the European Union to make producers liable for the plastic waste they produce, and the measure isn’t scheduled to go into effect until January 1st, 2025 — the EU deadline for a bloc-wide plastic initiative. 

READ MORE: Danes to sort trash into ten types under new green deal 

Fifteen percent of Danish bus routes on verge of collapse 

Rising gas prices and falling ridership have put unprecedented stress on Denmark’s public transportation, the Danish Regions say. 

So far in 2022, transport budgets will have to swallow an additional 233 million kroner in costs. At the same time, between 10 and 20 percent fewer Danes are using public transportation since the pandemic began. 

One in seven bus routes in the country are at risk of closure without intervention from the federal government, a press release from the Regions says. 

Trine Bramsen, minister of transport, insists the government is one hundred percent behind public transport, Ritzau reports. But she says the onus is still on transportation companies, which “will also have to make an effort to get their lost passengers on board.” 

PM: Money should go to salaried nurses, not temps 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hopes to divert money spent on expensive temporary nurses to salaried nurses working for the public system, she tells newspaper Politiken. It’s necessary to attract and retain nurses in the public sector, where nurses are desperately needed, Frederiksen adds. 

However, Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard says they have yet to pin down a specific solution to the problem — instead, they’re willing to discuss wages.  

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Why Danes can't pass Danish language tests for spousal reunification, grants to make your home more energy efficient, and the last taste of summer weather are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 2 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Spousal reunification: even native Danish sponsors struggle to pass language test 

One in five couples rejected for Danish spousal reunification visas is denied because the Danish partner can’t pass the language tests required to be a sponsor. 

Tabloid Ekstra Bladet has obtained a report from the Ministry of Immigration and Integration that shows who struggles with the ‘integration requirements’ for sponsors, which apply even to Danes born and raised in Denmark. 

You must be able to demonstrate a mastery of the Danish language equivalent to a 9th grade level in Folkeskole — the last year of mandatory education in Denmark, when children are about 16 years old. 

The report found that 19 percent of ethnic Danes who apply for spousal reunification fail to meet that standard. For Danish citizens of other ethnic backgrounds, 27 percent can’t pass. 

READ MORE: How the dizzying cost of family reunification keeps Danes and foreign partners apart

Wastewater indicates Covid slowing in Denmark 

Wastewater surveillance suggests a modest decline in the level of Covid-19 circulating in Denmark, according to the latest report from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency. 

After reaching a peak in February, virus detected in wastewater declined in the spring before climbing again during the summer months. The latest data show a plateau and slight decrease in the month of August. 

Looking to wastewater surveillance is important since Denmark all-but shuttered its national testing program in the spring. According to Coronasmitte.dk, which shows a map of where PCR tests are available, there’s only one testing site remaining in the Copenhagen area. It’s in Valby. 

The government has also issued guidance suggesting PCR tests are unnecessary for the vast majority of cases, further decreasing the reliability of the confirmed case counts. 

READ MORE: Who is eligible for a fourth Covid vaccine dose in Denmark and when?

Sun to stay — for the weekend 

Our first official fall weekend will still smack of summer, according to the Danish Meteorological Institution. 

Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 20 degrees in most of the country. 

Denmark sends 10 million kroner to Pakistan relief effort

Denmark has pledged 10 million kroner to support aid in Pakistan, where floods have killed more than a thousand and displaced around 33 million, newswire Ritzau reports.

The United Nations describes the situation in Pakistan as critical, with three million children at particular risk of drowning, malnutrition, and water-borne disease. 

Denmark has donated 668 million kroner in humanitarian aid to the Ukraine and surrounding countries. On August 11, Denmark also announced an 820 million kroner donation to support weapons and training. 

Party proposes grants for making homes more energy efficient 

The Conservative People’s Party is pushing for a ‘green home reward’ for people who boost their house’s energy label, Ritzau reports. 

The grants, which would range from 20,000 to 60,000 kroner, would go to homeowners who invest in energy efficiency. Detached houses, rowhouses, and duplexes would be eligible. 

