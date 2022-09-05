For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
A proposal to tighten gun laws after Field's, less plastic on the grocery shelves, and bus routes on the verge of collapse are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 5 September 2022 08:21 CEST
Incumbent Mette Frederiksen debated other candidates for prime minister on broadcaster DR on Sunday. Photo: Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Why Danes can't pass Danish language tests for spousal reunification, grants to make your home more energy efficient, and the last taste of summer weather are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 2 September 2022 08:33 CEST
