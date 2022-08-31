For members
ECONOMY
What does Denmark spend its tax revenues on?
A new analysis breaks down the areas on which Denmark primarily spends public funds.
Published: 31 August 2022 12:52 CEST
Denmark got through over a trillion kroner of public spending in 2021. Illustration photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: Denmark’s new property tax rules from 2024
New property tax rules (boligskatteregler) take effect in Denmark in 2024. How will they affect homeowners and first-time buyers?
Published: 25 July 2022 13:07 CEST
Updated: 31 July 2022 08:45 CEST
Updated: 31 July 2022 08:45 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments