Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

Danish government wants to ban betting ads during sports broadcasts

Viewers of sports broadcasts in Denmark may soon be able to watch a football match or tennis tournament without being bombarded by betting ads after the country’s tax minister proposed new rules on the area.

Published: 26 August 2022 11:58 CEST
Danish government wants to ban betting ads during sports broadcasts
Danish sports fans may soon be able to watch broadcasts free of betting ads. File photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix

Tax minister Jeppe Bruus wants to ban betting commercials for 15 minutes before and after sports broadcasts on television, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

“The most important thing is that we stop the mixing together of betting advertisements and sport on television. A football match is covered in adverts before, during and after. That must be forbidden,” Bruus told the newspaper.

A tax ministry report, published earlier this year, showed that just under 480,000 people aged between 18 and 79 in Denmark experience gambling problems in 2021. The number is twice as high as in 2016.

During the same period, the number of betting advertisements has increased, according to an analysis carried out by company Wilke on behalf of Jyllands-Posten. The number of betting ads has increased by 165 percent over the last 10 years, the newspaper reported earlier this month.

The same analysis also concluded that just under 8 in 10 people in Denmark think gambling should be banned.

In earlier comments to newspaper Politiken, the tax spokesperson with the opposition Liberal party, Louise Schack, appeared hesitant to back a ban on betting ads during sports broadcasts.

“Without adverts the black market will grow and you put the white market and consumer protection at risk. You should not use tools that have no documented effect. I therefore want to see resources that work,” Schack told Politiken.

The Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF), an ally of the government in parliament, said it was in support of the measure and told Jyllands-Posten it was a “step in the right direction”.

“But I don’t think this is anywhere near enough and I agree with the 77 percent of Danes who support a total ban,” SF’s tax spokesperson Carl Valentin said in reference to the Jyllands-Posten survey.

Bruus has invited all of parliament’s parties to initial discussions on the proposal on September 7th.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPORT

Denmark’s Vingegaard having ‘tough time’ after Tour de France triumph

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard has been having a "tough time" since winning the Tour de France in July, the sporting director of his club Jumbo Visma said Thursday.

Published: 18 August 2022 14:31 CEST
Denmark's Vingegaard having 'tough time' after Tour de France triumph

The 25-year-old rider — who was absent from the start of the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday and will not participate in September’s world road race championships in Australia — has kept a low profile since his triumphant return to Copenhagen.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to welcome the Tour de France champion back to Denmark following his victory last month.

“I understand that fans want to see Jonas, and I spoke to him about it yesterday. But he has had a very tough time after the Tour”, Frans Maassen told daily Ekstra Bladet.

“We would have liked to show him off during this race (the Tour of Denmark), but we also have to understand that it was difficult to win the Tour de France, what with everything that comes with it.”

Vingegaard’s presence would also have heaped even more pressure on him, he said.

The rider has not commented on his absence from his home race.

“It’s one thing to be physically ready, but you also have to be mentally ready,” Tour of Denmark official Frank Hyldgaard told Danish news agency Ritzau.

After having “invested a lot” in the Tour de France, “there’s no doubt that he’s exhausted now,” Quickstep cyclist Michael Morkov told Ekstra Bladet.

Long seen as a stigma, the mental health struggles of top athletes have in recent years come into focus as an increasing number of stars open up publicly about their problems.

SHOW COMMENTS