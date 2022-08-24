Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

‘Over a quarter’ of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark now working

Over 4,200 Ukrainian refugees are now working in Denmark, with the employment rate in the group quickly increasing.

Published: 24 August 2022 11:19 CEST
'Over a quarter' of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark now working
Ukraine's flag flying at Christiansborg, Copenhagen in March 2022. Refugees from Ukrainian are finding increasing employment in Denmark. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Over 2,500 people from Ukraine have entered employment since May, when the total number employed was 1,645. It rose to 2,724 in July and is now 4,290.

The figures come from the Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment.

Overall, more than a quarter of Ukrainian refugees who have been granted residence in Denmark and are of working age are now employed, broadcaster DR reports.

The employment data shows an increasing rate of success for Ukrainians looking for work in the country, an analyst said.

“There are actually 2,500 people who have found work since May, so that’s a big jump forward,” labour researcher and professor at Roskilde University Bent Greve told  DR. 

“Combined with the fact that they have mainly found jobs in hotels, restaurants, agriculture and cleaning, this has helped to reduce the pressure on the Danish labour market,” he said.

Employment minister Peter Hummelgaard welcomed the data.

“If you compare with some of the other major refugee flows Denmark has received over the years, this is very, very good and very, very many people have successfully found work,” Hummelgaard told DR.

The data shows variation in employment rates for Ukrainian refugees in different municipalities.

More than half of Ukrainians in South Jutland municipality Tønder are currently registered as working. In Frederikssund, the figure is around 10 percent.

Hummelgaard said he had no obvious explanation for this variation but suggested that some municipalities may have more jobs in which Danish language proficiency is not needed. There are also differences in the number of Ukrainians settled in different municipalities.

“I’d rather not stand here and conclude that it’s because some municipalities aren’t good enough, but it’s certainly something we should analyse more closely,” he said.

“It’s not the intention that you should have better conditions for getting a job should because you live in one municipality rather than another,” he said.

Greve said it was unlikely that all Ukrainians will eventually find work. This is due to a number of factors, including plans to return home, language issues, trauma or a lack of training, he said to DR.

But there is potential for the current number to be improved upon with the right measures from job centres, municipalities and businesses, he said.

“Companies should be even more aware than they have been that labour can be found by going out to job centres,” he said.

“And there are also several municipalities that, very sensibly, are offering courses to get some of these Ukrainians into welfare areas within the public sector, where there is also a labour shortage,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish employment up for 17th consecutive month

Employment in Denmark is still increasing despite inflation and high prices, as businesses struggle to meet their labour needs.

Published: 22 August 2022 12:28 CEST
Danish employment up for 17th consecutive month

New data from national agency Statistics Denmark shows that 7,000 more people were employed in the country in June compared to May. That corresponds to a 2 percent increase in the employment figure.

The number of people in employment has now increased for 17 months in a row, going back to the beginning of 2021.

Since January of last year, 199,000 new jobs have been created with the total in employment now at 2,693,000.

“These are strong numbers which don’t reflect the increasing pessimism other metrics show in the business sector,” Danske Bank senior economist Las Olsen told news wire Ritzau in a written comment on the latest figures.

“Although it might be less busy in some places, there is clearly still a need for people to be able to keep up with demand,” he said.

READ ALSO: Danish businesses repeat call for foreign workers amid labour shortage

Employment is expected to peak despite the consistent increase seen going back two winters.

Factors such as inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine are expected to limit employment, although a sharp downturn is not necessarily expected.

“We expect a relatively mild saturation in the Danish economy. That is because competitiveness is strong and households are well supplied,” Erik Bjørsted, senior economist with Dansk Metal, told Ritzau.

“In addition, Danish companies are amongst the most energy-efficient in the world, and that is a big advantage in the current situation with scarce and expensive energy resources,” he said.

The growth in the number of jobs occurred only in the private sector. The number of people working in public administration and services in largely unchanged, Ritzau writes.

Around 2.1 million people worked in Denmark’s private sector as of June, with 870,000 public sector employees.

SHOW COMMENTS