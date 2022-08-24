Danish research suggests repeated Covid-19 boosters for over-50s

Research at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet, Aarhus University Hospital and Aarhus University indicates that several more rounds of vaccination against Covid will be necessary to protect people over 50, broadcaster DR writes.
The joint research project, Enforce, found that people over the age of 50 are likely to benefit from a fifth, sixth and seventh Covid-19 vaccine dose.
People over the age of 50 will be offered a fourth dose (a second booster after the original two-dose vaccine) from October 1st.
Care home residents and particularly vulnerable elderly people will be invited for a booster from September 15th. People with suppressed immune systems are already eligible.
“Coronavirus is a disease we will live with and we need to be continuously vaccinated against it,” Nina Breinholt Stærke, doctor and coordinator of the Enforce research project in the Central Jutland region, told DR.
“Especially those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill from the disease,” she added.
Enforce examined blood samples from nearly 7,000 Danes before and after their vaccinations to reach the conclusion over the need for boosters.
The research is scheduled to be presented in full at a symposium in Copenhagen on Wednesday.
