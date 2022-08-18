For members
LEARNING DANISH
How to think in Danish: tænke, tro or synes?
Danish has at least three different ways of expressing the English word "think": tænke, tro and synes. Learning when to use each of these words correctly is a good way to sound like a true Dane and to make sure your point gets across.
Published: 18 August 2022 17:24 CEST
You think it's a nice restaurant, but is this your opinion or your belief? File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix
LEARNING DANISH
READERS REVEAL: What learning Danish changes about your life in Denmark
We asked our readers in Denmark why they learned to speak Danish and what it has changed about their lives.
Published: 9 May 2022 11:51 CEST
Updated: 14 May 2022 11:37 CEST
