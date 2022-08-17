Denmark’s energy agency to look at possible saving measures

The Energy Agency said on Wednesday that it would look into the effects of measures similar to those adopted in other European countries to save energy.

Such measures could become a necessity in Denmark in future, the agency’s deputy director Martin Hansen told news wire Ritzau.

Danish gas stocks are currently at 90 percent and the country, which has high wind energy production, is less dependent on gas than some of its neighbours.

But the current gas supply situation across Europe could be serious enough to affect Denmark this winter, Hansen said.

“It will not be easy to get through the next heating season. It’s very important that everyone who can save electricity does so and that everyone who can save on gas does so,” he said.

A number of European countries have already introduced measures aimed at rationing energy in various ways. These can include switching off street lighting or restriction air conditioning use.

The energy crisis affecting many parts of Europe is related to the reduction of Russian gas supplies to Europe. Relations between Russia and the continent have deteriorated since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.