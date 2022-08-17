Read news from:
Denmark’s energy agency to look at possible saving measures

The Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) says it will consider energy saving measures including rationing as a possible response should the country experience a supply shortfall.

Published: 17 August 2022 13:45 CEST
Denmark will consider whether energy rationing measures may be beneficial this winter. File photo: Lee Smith/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The Energy Agency said on Wednesday that it would look into the effects of measures similar to those adopted in other European countries to save energy.

Such measures could become a necessity in Denmark in future, the agency’s deputy director Martin Hansen told news wire Ritzau.

Danish gas stocks are currently at 90 percent and the country, which has high wind energy production, is less dependent on gas than some of its neighbours.

But the current gas supply situation across Europe could be serious enough to affect Denmark this winter, Hansen said.

“It will not be easy to get through the next heating season. It’s very important that everyone who can save electricity does so and that everyone who can save on gas does so,” he said.

A number of European countries have already introduced measures aimed at rationing energy in various ways. These can include switching off street lighting or restriction air conditioning use.

The energy crisis affecting many parts of Europe is related to the reduction of Russian gas supplies to Europe. Relations between Russia and the continent have deteriorated since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark gives cash to 400,000 households hit by energy costs

A cash payout of 6,000 kroner was sent to around 400,000 households in Dennmark on Wednesday in a measure intended to relieve people struggling with high energy costs.

Published: 10 August 2022 16:33 CEST
The one-off payouts, which were agreed by parliament in March, were sent on Wednesday to over 400,000 households which meet the criteria set to receive the relief.

“We hope that this outstretched hand of 6,000 kroner will be a helping hand in a difficult time for Danes who are finding it hardest of all due to increasing heating prices,” the minister for climate, energy and critical supplies, Dan Jørgensen, said in a statement.

All residents of Denmark are eligible to receive the payments, provided their household meets the relevant criteria – not just Danish nationals as could be inferred from Jørgensen’s statement.

“It was important for the parties behind this agreement to help in a way that could be felt and in a targeted way. We think this cash will make a difference,” he said.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner are eligible for the one-off cash boosts, which are costing the government 2.4 billion kroner.

Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

Eligible houses do not have to apply for the cheque and will receive the payment automatically to their designated account (Nemkonto). In households with more than one person, the oldest member of the household receives the payment.

Errors in registration data can result in households which meet the criteria not receiving payments automatically, according to the Danish Energy Agency. People who believe that their household meets the criteria, but have not received the money, will be able to apply for it to be sent to them at a later date. Application will be possible from January 2023. 

Jørgensen said on Wednesday that the government did not expect any further cash payouts to be made to homes heated by gas. Instead, the government’s focus is to move away from dependence on gas as an energy source.

“Before the summer holidays we made a plan that ensures we phase out gas as a heating source, he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark announces major plan to replace gas heating in homes

