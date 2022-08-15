Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Sex education, steamy weather, and Salman Rushdie topping the Danish best sellers list are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 15 August 2022 08:14 CEST
There’s finally rain in this week’s forecast, which will be welcome news to farmers—but will come too late for some, since the fall harvest is already underway in Jutland. Photo: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

Rain ahead (finally) but no heat relief 

Parts of Denmark could see much-needed rain as early as Monday evening, but you won’t be able to swap out your fans for umbrellas just yet. 

The heat won’t abate for another few days in spite of rain on the forecast, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. Expect temperatures from 25 to 30 degrees through the end of the week. 

READ MORE: How 2022 compares to Europe’s hottest summers 

Salman Rushdie book tops Danish best seller list 

Danes in droves have ordered Salman Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” after the author narrowly survived a stabbing at a book reading on Friday, newswire Ritzau reports. 

The book, which caused Iranian clergy to issue a fatwa or death order for the Indian author in 1989, is listed as the top-selling book on Saxo.com, Denmark’s largest online book store, as of Monday. 

Danish Red Cross breaks record for families sent on summer holiday 

Nearly 1,000 children and parents in Denmark went on summer vacation courtesy of the Red Cross this year, the charitable organisation wrote in a press release. 

This summer saw higher demand for the Red Cross’s holiday camps due to the difficult economic situation, says Marie-Louise Gotholdt, head of the Red Cross in Denmark. Fortunately, the organisation was able to meet that demand and all families that applied were able to enjoy some holiday fun at one of the Red Cross’s 21 camps across Denmark, the release said. 

Students demand sex education in all secondary education

While sexual education is mandatory in Danish primary school, that guidance doesn’t necessarily continue for all students later in their secondary education. But advocacy from student groups including the Danish High School Students’ Association has pushed minister of children and education Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil to change that, a press release from her office says. 

Rosenkrantz-Theil has proposed compulsory sex ed in all youth education, including secondary school. Student advocates say it’s vital to empower students to change the culture around sex in Denmark. 

“We have just received new consent legislation. It is absolutely crucial that if we are to ensure a real cultural change, it is our generation that must take the lead,” says Ingrid Kjærsgaard, former president of the Danish High School Students’ Association. “It requires that we also get a space in our educations to talk about how to ensure consent and respect boundaries.” 

READ MORE: Danish parliament passes landmark bill to reform law around rape 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Copenhagen Pride, billions raised for the Ukraine war effort, and a steamy weekend ahead are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 12 August 2022 08:56 CEST
Copenhagen Pride kicks off 

Copenhagen Pride begins this weekend with events across the city, from film screenings and concerts to historical walking tours and good-old-fashioned parties — here’s the full schedule of events.

You’ll have to wait until next weekend for the iconic Copenhagen pride parade. 

Donors raise 10.8 billion kroner for Ukraine 

Representatives for 26 countries convened in Copenhagen for a fundraiser for Ukraine, ultimately committing to more than 10.8 billion kroner (that’s over $1.5 billion) to support training and equipment this year and the next. 

France, Germany and the United States have yet to announce how much they contributed to the impressive total, but Denmark and the UK, the two countries behind the fundraiser, have revealed their supplemental donations were $114 million and almost $300 million, respectively. 

“Our partners know that we need funding and they articulated readiness to support us financially,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, according to the Agence France-Presse 
“That is a marathon and for a marathon you need energy and frankly
speaking, the main energy in this case is money.” 

READ MORE: Denmark’s government supports EU candidacy for Ukraine 

Brace for heat 

We’re in for a steamy weekend, according to the Danish Meteorological Association. 

Forecasts predict cloudless skies Saturday and Sunday with temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees — perhaps as high as 32 on Saturday. 

If you decide to break out the grill, though, be mindful — Danish Emergency Services says the warm weather and recent lack of rain mean an elevated risk for fires this weekend. 

READ MORE: Three great open-air swimming spots in Copenhagen 

Minister of Justice calls for meeting with…football fans 

Football players and fan club leaders have been invited to meet with Danish minister of justice Mattias Tesfaye after yet another week of unrest surrounding matches, TV2 Lorry reports. 

Tesfaye says he’s willing to do what’s necessary to make the stadium environment safe for the 99 percent of fans who come for “football and partying.” Possible measures include making penalties harsher for crimes connected with games (again) and increasing police presence.

This follows several weeks of dust-ups between rival fans, fans and stadium staff, and fans and police that sent several to hospital and involved considerable destruction at various stadiums. 

