Covid-19: Denmark to further reduce PCR testing capacity

A decline in demand for PCR testing for Covid-19 is behind health authorities’ decision to further reduce capacity from 20,000 to 10,000 tests per day.
The Agency for Critical Supplies (Styrelsen for Forsyningssikkerhed) confirmed the change in a statement on Friday.
The reduction is part of the government’s Covid-19 testing strategy for the rest of 2022 and the first three months of 2023.
Last week saw the average number of PCR tests administered daily reached just 4,900.
Testing capacity can be ramped up again should case numbers go up after August 15th, the critical supplies agency said.
From August 15th, all tasks related to the national Covid-19 testing programme come under the auspices of the Ministry of Health.
The Danish Health Authority said on its website that it expects the coronavirus to become a seasonal infection similar to influenza.
“We must expect many to be infected with Covid-19 during the autumn and winter,” the authority writes.
