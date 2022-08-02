Read news from:
Denmark to reassess monkeypox vaccination strategy as cases increase

The number of monkeypox cases detected in Denmark is now 101. Health authorities say they will reassess vaccination policy against the virus.

Published: 2 August 2022 17:03 CEST
Illustration photo showing monkeypox virus samples in test tubes. Denmark is considering vaccinating more people against the virus. Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Health Authority will reconsider its vaccination strategy against monkeypox, including whether more people should be offered a vaccine. Currently, only close contacts to confirmed cases of the virus are offered vaccination.

“It’s clear that when we see an increase [in cases], there’s something or other we’re not doing well enough. So we must find out how to do it better,” deputy director Helene Bilsted Probst told news wire Ritzau.

“In light of the increase we’re now seeing, we are reassessing whether to offer vaccination to someone who might be at high risk of infection but is not a close contact,” she said.

Monkeypox infection typically occurs due to close physical contact or through sleeping in the same bed. It can only be passed on once the infected person has symptoms.

In Denmark, as in other countries, a large number of cases are being seen among men who have sex with men.

The Danish Health Authority is this week expected update guidelines for monkeypox and increase its messaging relating to the virus.

A decision on whether to broaden the scope of vaccination is expected to be made by next week.

Denmark has purchased 3,000 monkeypox vaccines. Probst said around 150 close contacts had so far been vaccinated but that she could not give an exact figure.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last week declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.

The WHO’s European office said on Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports in Spain of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still be rare.

Danish health authority to reconsider PFAS advice for pregnancy and breastfeeding

The Danish Health Authority has recalled an expert advice group following criticism of guidelines issued for pregnancy and breastfeeding following exposure to the pollutant PFAS.

Published: 1 August 2022 12:29 CEST
In May, a report by the Danish Regions, the country’s regional health authorities, found that up to 14,607 places in Denmark are contaminated by PFAS, ‘forever chemicals’ that persist in water and soil and can cause harm to human health. 

The Danish Health Authority is now reconsidering its assessment that neither pregnancy nor breastfeeding should be postponed after exposure to PFAS, even for those exposed to the highest levels, broadcaster TV2 reports.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are large group of synthetic chemicals used in various products since the early 1950s. Their past uses include foam in fire extinguishers, food packaging and in textiles, carpets and paints.

PFAS and the related PFOS persists in the environment and have been detected in humans and wildlife, giving rise to with health concerns.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about PFOS substance and pollution in Denmark

PFAS are have been linked to a series of health complications and are suspected of causing liver damage, kidney damage, elevated cholesterol levels, reduced fertility, hormonal disturbances, weaker immune systems, negatively affecting foetal development and being carcinogenic, according to broadcaster DR.

“There are possibly new things that mean we need to take another look [at the assessment], so of course we are calling in the expert group,” Danish Health Authority head of department for Prevention and Inequality, Niels Sandø Pedersen, said to TV2.

The decision comes after the Health Authority faced criticism from experts for failing to go far enough with existing recommendations, which state there is not considered to be any cause to delay pregnancy or breastfeeding following exposure to PFAS.

That recommendation is incorrect, according to 14 experts which formed part of the group that advised the Health Authority on its recommendations.

“It seems completely wrong when our conclusion states that women exposed to PFAS can safely get pregnant and breastfeed. Because it’s not our view that there is scientific documentation for this,” senior researcher and professor of environmental medicine at the University of Southern Denmark, Philippe Grandjean, told TV2.

Despite the criticism, Pedersen could not say for certain whether the guidelines would be changed.

Several political parties – including the Conservatives, Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Liberals – on Monday said they backed offering women in areas where high levels of PFAS have been detected a free test to see if they have the substance in their blood, should they be considering pregnancy or breastfeeding.

