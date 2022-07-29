Read news from:
TRANSPORT

Swedish passenger causes Copenhagen Airport evacuation with bomb joke

Police were forced to evacuate Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport on Friday morning after a Swedish national handball trainer joked to security personnel that he had a bomb in his suitcase.

Published: 29 July 2022 14:09 CEST
Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix/TT

“We’d like to emphasise that you should not joke about this kind of thing, as we have to act on it,” Copenhagen police wrote on Twitter.

“The owner of the bag has been arrested and charged for making a threat,” police said.

Police evacuated Terminal 2 at Copenhagen Airport after a man joked to staff at security that he had a bomb in his luggage, Danish TV2 reports.

The terminal was closed for around an hour while police inspected the man’s luggage, resulting in long queues once it was reopened.

According to Sydsvenskan newspaper, the man in question is a Swedish 29-year-old handball trainer for one of Sweden’s national teams.

Robert Wedberg, spokesperson for the national team, told the newspaper that the 29-year-old has been suspended.

“He’s been dismissed, or removed from all his assignments,” he said. “It’s a police matter.”

COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen rail terminals to be renovated at cost of 242 million kroner

Copenhagen’s two main passenger rail stations, Copenhagen Central Station and Nørreport, are to be given a freshen up as the national rail operator DSB invests in renovations at the termini.

Published: 27 May 2022 14:37 CEST
National rail operator DSB has been given the green light to give the stations a much-needed refresh, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Friday.

Copenhagen Central Station will be “modernised” at the area facing the Reventlowsgade street, while Nørreport will be renovated, the ministry said.

The purpose of the works will be to “create a more attractive urban space for passengers and visitors who pass through the area”.

The Central Station will be modernised internally with respect to its architecture, with new buildings and more space between buildings within the main station building itself. This will give “better distribution of passengers and increased security”, the ministry said.

At Nørreport, staircases and platforms will be improved to “make the area a more pleasant and secure place to be”.

The government will spend 217 million kroner on the Central Station renovations, with DSB paying a further 40 million kroner. 25 million kroner will be spent on Nørreport, taking the government outlay on the refurbishment of the stations to 242 million kroner.

The work will begin later this year and is expected to be completed in 2025.

