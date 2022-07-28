Read news from:
Danish companies expect drop in employment and sales figures

Danish businesses in a majority of sectors expect to see a drop in both employment and turnover numbers during the coming three months.

Published: 28 July 2022 10:35 CEST
Danish companies in most sectors expect the coming months to be challenging. Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash

Only the service sector has a small majority of companies which expect increased turnover and employment, according to a new review from national agency Statistic Denmark based on surveys conducted with Danish businesses.

In the survey, companies in various business sectors were asked about their expectations for the coming months.

In general, businesses in Denmark have experience challenges in recent months due to a labour shortage as demand increased following the Covid-19 pandemic. A raw material shortage was also an issue in some sectors.

These problems may now have tangible negative impacts on businesses, according to the survey.

“The expectations of businesses for the future in particular paint a clear picture of falling employment and turnover in the coming months,” said Kristian Skiver, senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

“Only among service industries is there a small majority of companies that expect increasing turnover,” he said.

Service industries include the hotel and restaurant sector as well as transport, information and communication.

Several issues are dragging optimism levels at Danish businesses, the analyst said.

“Companies are seeing issues with supply chains and production costs are increasing rapidly,” he said.

“Additionally, sale potential has weakened because optimism amongst home consumers has dropped and growth projections for our most important export markets have weakened,” he said.

SAS

‘We agree to disagree’: Still no progress in marathon SAS strike talks

By lunchtime on Friday, talks between the Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing striking pilots were still stuck on "difficult issues".

Published: 15 July 2022 15:37 CEST
'We agree to disagree': Still no progress in marathon SAS strike talks

“We agree that we disagree,” Roger Klokset, from the Norwegian pilots’ union, said at lunchtime outside the headquarters of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise in Stockholm, where talks are taking place. “We are still working to find a solution, and so long as there is still some point in continuing negotiations, we will do that.” 

Mats Ruland, a mediator for the Norwegian government, said that there were “still several difficult issues which need to be solved”. 

At 1pm on Friday, the two sides took a short break from the talks for lunch, after starting at 9am. On Thursday, they negotiated for 15 hours, breaking off at 1am on Friday morning. 

Marianne Hernæs, SAS’s negotiator on Friday told journalists she was tired after sitting at the negotiating table long into the night. 

“We need to find a model where we can meet in the middle and which can ensure that we pull in the income that we are dependent on,” she said. 

Klokset said that there was “a good atmosphere” in the talks, and that the unions were sticking together to represent their members.

“I think we’ve been extremely flexible so far. It’s ‘out of this world’,’ said Henrik Thyregod, with the Danish pilots’ union. 

“This could have been solved back in December if SAS had not made unreasonable demands on the pilots,” Klokset added. 

The strike, which is now in its 12th day, has cost SAS up to 130m kronor a day, with 2,550 flights cancelled by Thursday, affecting 270,000 passengers. 

