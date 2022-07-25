Read news from:
Winner of 759 million kroner finds lost Danish lottery ticket in drawer

Denmark’s national lottery operator Danske Spil has, after a three-day search, found the winner of the Eurojackpot draw on Friday, in which a record payout was on offer.

Published: 25 July 2022 14:31 CEST
A file photo of a Eurojackpot lottery ticket. A record prize will be paid out in Denmark. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The owner of the winning ticket can now look forward to receiving a prize of over 759 million kroner (102 million euros), news wire Ritzau reports.

The holder of the ticket contacted Danske Spil and the company has verified the ticket.

The fortunate lottery winner, who has remained anonymous, is reported to have “scrunched the ticket up” and thrown it in a drawer without checking the numbers against the prizewinning sequence.

That was rectified on Sunday when the jackpot coupon was fished out of its hiding place.

“I was completely surprised and shaking all over my body. But it feels like a fairytale to be so lucky and to be able to secure my family’s future for several generations,” the winner is quoted as saying.

Prior to Friday, the record Eurojackpot win in Denmark was 315 million kroner, which went to a ticket holder in Helsingør in 2015.

Last year saw a similarly high jackpot of 311 million kroner claimed by a person in Roskilde.

Friday’s prize is not only the record jackpot in Denmark, but anywhere in the history of the Europe-wide Eurojackpot lottery.

The European lottery became available in Denmark in 2012 and has since resulted in 187 Danish jackpot millionaires.

PROPERTY

Danish apartment sales cool to eight-year low

The red-hot Danish apartment market of 2021 has cooled to pre-pandemic levels, according to new data.

Published: 25 July 2022 10:07 CEST
In the first half of 2022, 8,644 owner-occupied apartments were sold in Denmark, down a third from 2021’s tally of 12,947 flats sold by that time, broadcaster TV2 reports based on  data from real estate company Boligsiden. 

The figure is also slightly down on the number of apartments sold during the first halves of 2019 and 2020. The last year which saw fewer apartments sold during its first six months was 2014.

“Many used the coronavirus pandemic to move house because they had time and opportunity and maybe felt that they were too cramped where they lived,” Mira Lie Nielsen, housing economist at Nykredit, one of Denmark’s major banks and the country’s largest mortgage lender, told news wire Ritzau.

“We didn’t have much else to spend money on so there were many first-time buyers who suddenly had savings,” she said.

“That’s what initiated the extraordinarily large buying activity which has now back to a normal year (level),” she said.

A loss of momentum in the market has been expected and signs have been apparent in recent months, she explained.

“It’s come gradually and the primary reason can be found in significant increases in interest rates during the spring,” she said.

An increase in interest rates has made it more expensive to take out a mortgage.

The trend in sales shows the market has slowed but not stalled, according to Nielsen.

“Now it is starting to be more of a buyer’s market, where sellers also have to realise that if they want to sell they have to lower the prices,” she said.

A further slowing down can be expected in 2023 and 2024, she predicted.

“There will now be a number of years with falling prices on the apartments market,” she said.

