Winner of 759 million kroner finds lost Danish lottery ticket in drawer

The owner of the winning ticket can now look forward to receiving a prize of over 759 million kroner (102 million euros), news wire Ritzau reports.

The holder of the ticket contacted Danske Spil and the company has verified the ticket.

The fortunate lottery winner, who has remained anonymous, is reported to have “scrunched the ticket up” and thrown it in a drawer without checking the numbers against the prizewinning sequence.

That was rectified on Sunday when the jackpot coupon was fished out of its hiding place.

“I was completely surprised and shaking all over my body. But it feels like a fairytale to be so lucky and to be able to secure my family’s future for several generations,” the winner is quoted as saying.

Prior to Friday, the record Eurojackpot win in Denmark was 315 million kroner, which went to a ticket holder in Helsingør in 2015.

Last year saw a similarly high jackpot of 311 million kroner claimed by a person in Roskilde.

Friday’s prize is not only the record jackpot in Denmark, but anywhere in the history of the Europe-wide Eurojackpot lottery.

The European lottery became available in Denmark in 2012 and has since resulted in 187 Danish jackpot millionaires.