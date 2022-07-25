For members
FAMILY
Explained: The rules for naming a baby in Denmark
Denmark is a country with a love of rules and naming a baby is no different. In order to protect children, there is a naming law, which requires names to be approved by a family court. Here are the details for naming a baby in Denmark.
Published: 25 July 2022 09:31 CEST
Naming a baby in Denmark comes with a set of rules. File photo: Mathias Løvgreen Bojesen / Ritzau Scanpix
DANISH TRADITIONS
Why does Denmark celebrate Sankt Hans Aften?
Celebrating Sankt Hans Aften (Saint John’s Eve in English) is an important midsummer custom in Denmark. Why is the occasion so important in the Nordic country?
Published: 23 June 2022 12:20 CEST
