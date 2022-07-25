Read news from:
Danish apartment sales cool to eight-year low

The red-hot Danish apartment market of 2021 has cooled to pre-pandemic levels, according to new data.

Published: 25 July 2022 10:07 CEST
File photo of estate agent's window. Apartment sales in Denmark have cooled after the market hit record levels in 2021. Photo: Mathias Løvgreen/Ritzau Scanpix

In the first half of 2022, 8,644 owner-occupied apartments were sold in Denmark, down a third from 2021’s tally of 12,947 flats sold by that time, broadcaster TV2 reports based on  data from real estate company Boligsiden. 

The figure is also slightly down on the number of apartments sold during the first halves of 2019 and 2020. The last year which saw fewer apartments sold during its first six months was 2014.

“Many used the coronavirus pandemic to move house because they had time and opportunity and maybe felt that they were too cramped where they lived,” Mira Lie Nielsen, housing economist at Nykredit, one of Denmark’s major banks and the country’s largest mortgage lender, told news wire Ritzau.

“We didn’t have much else to spend money on so there were many first-time buyers who suddenly had savings,” she said.

“That’s what initiated the extraordinarily large buying activity which has now back to a normal year (level),” she said.

A loss of momentum in the market has been expected and signs have been apparent in recent months, she explained.

“It’s come gradually and the primary reason can be found in significant increases in interest rates during the spring,” she said.

An increase in interest rates has made it more expensive to take out a mortgage.

The trend in sales shows the market has slowed but not stalled, according to Nielsen.

“Now it is starting to be more of a buyer’s market, where sellers also have to realise that if they want to sell they have to lower the prices,” she said.

A further slowing down can be expected in 2023 and 2024, she predicted.

“There will now be a number of years with falling prices on the apartments market,” she said.

Denmark’s banks raise interest rates but many still remain negative

Nykredit is the first major Danish bank to stop charging customers to save — consumer advocates hope the others will follow.

Published: 22 July 2022 11:58 CEST
Since 2021, many major banks in Denmark have charged negative interest on personal accounts with a balance of more than 100,000 kroner. The policy has been a source of consternation to foreigners in Denmark, driving them (and their savings) to smaller banks including Lunar and Lægernes Bank that have a higher cap. 

But as of Friday, Nykredit, Denmark’s largest mortgage lender and bank to more than a million customers, has brought their interest rates back to black — barely. Moving forward, interest rates on personal accounts of all values will be zero. Arbejdernes Landsbank, with more than 300,000 customers, also pushed their interest rates up to zero on Friday. 

It’s cause for if not celebration, at least relief for foreigners in Denmark trying to save up larger sums of money, according to social media posts. 

Other banks have increased their rates, but they remain negative. On Thursday, Danske Bank, Nordea and Jyske Bank raised their interest rates half a percentage point from -0.7 to -0.2. 

What it means for foreigners in Denmark 

Long-term savings can be something of a puzzle for foreigners who are only spending a few years in Denmark or don’t plan to stay through retirement age — depending on your circumstances, it isn’t always prudent to funnel your savings into your pension fund since early withdrawals and other factors associated with leaving Denmark can incur steep penalties.  

And since mortgage lenders often require substantial cash down payments — up to 40 percent — from foreigners looking to buy property in Denmark, the change in policy may be a boon to those trying to save up.

According to Finans Denmark, the average price of a 140 square meter house in 2022 is 2.8 million kroner, while the average 80 square meter apartment will set you back an average of 3.2 million kroner. With a very conservative down payment rate of 20 percent, that would amount to down payments of 560,000 kroner and 640,000 kroner.  

Advocates say negative interest rates should end  

The Consumer Council (Forbrugerrådet Tænk in Danish) is pushing other major banks to go beyond their modest rate hikes and eliminate the negative interest entirely. 

“We are currently in a situation of great economic uncertainty, which many people are also feeling in their personal finances,” director Mads Reinholdt told newswire Ritzau. “That is why it is strange that the consumers who are sensible and want to save should be punished in this way.”

Why the change? 

On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised its interest rates in an effort to stem inflation, and the Danish National Bank followed suit — raising the interest rate from -0.6 percent annually to -0.1 percent annually. 

