Danish hospitals see big rise in number of Covid patients

While intensive care rates remain steady, there's a "continued increase" of Covid infection and hospitalisation among nursing home residents and the elderly in Denmark, according to infectious disease agency the State Serum Institute.

Published: 21 July 2022 15:36 CEST
Nursing home residents are experiencing more Covid infections and hospitalisations in recent weeks, according to the State Serum Institute.

New admissions of patients with Covid-19 rose 29 percent in Danish hospitals between the last week of June (589 new admissions) and the first week of July (761 new admissions), the SSI said.

The bulk of the patients currently hospitalised with Covid are ages 60-89, the SSI’s weekly report says. 

While the SSI judges that there are “overall signs of a stabilisation” in general infection rates, monitoring of wastewater indicates the concentration of Covid is actually on the rise. (Denmark greatly reduced its public testing and surveillance programs, which had been considered among the most extensive in the world, this spring.) 

Fourth shots for nursing home residents? 

Ældre Sagen, a non-profit association that advocates for the needs of the elderly (and sister organisation to the AARP in the United States), has called on the National Board of Health to offer additional boosters to nursing home residents. 

“If infection rates continue to rise, we risk potentially being to late,” Ældre Sagen’s Michael Teit Nielsen told Danish broadcaster DR. 

READ MORE: Danish health minister says further Covid-19 vaccinations could ward off restriction

What about BA.2.75? 

Public health officials at SSI say that BA.2.75, an omicron sub-variant that has spread rapidly through India, is not yet a source of major concern in Denmark. Only five cases have been identified to date, with “a proportion” of those cases attributed to a single transmission chain from a Dane who had been infected while in Greece. 

Covid-19: New Danish data indicate subsiding summer wave

A recent increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in Denmark appears to be declining, according to new data issued on Tuesday.

Published: 28 June 2022 15:39 CEST
The reproduction rate or R-number for the coronavirus is now estimated to be 0.8. A value less than 1.0 indicates a declining epidemic.

The last two weeks have seen the figure estimated at 1.1 and 1.0 as the new BA. 5 subvariant of the Omicron Covid variant became dominant in Denmark.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke confirmed the updated number in a social media post and added that samples from sewage water also indicate the virus is now retreating.

“This fits with the picture we are seeing in other countries that have had a wave with BA. 5,” Heunicke wrote.

The observation of the trend in Denmark remains “uncertain” for the time being, he also noted.

University of Copenhagen Professor of Virology Allan Randrup Thomsen called the weekly number “very positive”.

“It seems as though [the subvariant growth] has stabilised,” Thomsen said.

“We’ve been unsure about how it was going with this summer wave and how high it will go,” he said.

People in Denmark can “generally relax and enjoy the summer,” he said.

“But I would still recommend those in vulnerable groups to accept the offer of an extra vaccine booster,” he added.

