Will Denmark break temperature record on Wednesday?

Latest prognoses from the Danish Meteorological Agency (DMI) suggest a new high is likely as hot weather moves across southern Jutland.

“(The record) could be broken. It’s possible,” DMI meteorologist Anna Christiansson said.

The current record temperature in Denmark was set 47 years ago, when 36.4 degrees Celsius were measured in the town of Holstebro in South Jutland in August 1975.

A new record is likely to be set close to the location of the existing one.

“At likes like we could get up to 35-36 degrees in Jutland. In the southernmost and westernmost part of Jutland there is a strip in which we will get the hottest temperature,” Christiansson said.

“A contender for the new trophy holder could be (the village of) Store Jyndevad in South Jutland, where the wind is coming up from Germany,” she said.

DMI has a weather station in the village, which is located close to the German border.

Temperatures are expected to top at around 3pm on Wednesday, so records are most likely to be broken at this time.

After peak heat is reached this afternoon, cooler temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week.

Should a new record temperature be set, it “must be today,” Christiansson said.

“After that there will be cooler air in from the west,” she said.

Wednesday’s weather will generally be hot and dry across Denmark, with temperatures no lower than 25 degrees Celsius.

