Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Danish lab to supply 1.5 million monkeypox doses in Europe

Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, said on Tuesday an "undisclosed European country" had ordered  1.5 million doses.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:04 CEST
Danish lab to supply 1.5 million monkeypox doses in Europe
Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic's offices in Hellerup near Copenhagen. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for “intense” efforts to fight the disease as cases rise, especially in western Europe.

Bavarian Nordic said deliveries to the undisclosed country would start this year under the contract but the majority of the doses will be delivered during 2023.

Last week, the drugmaker announced it had received an order for an additional 2.5 million doses to the United States.

The vaccine is marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe.  

In June, a WHO emergency committee of experts decided that monkeypox had not met the threshold to constitute a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern — the highest alarm the WHO can sound.

But last week, the UN health body said it would reconvene the committee on July 21st.

Experts have detected a surge since early May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. 

Monkeypox, a viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

Danish lab to supply extra 2.5m monkeypox vaccine doses for US

Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, said on Friday it would deliver an additional 2.5 million doses for the United States.

Published: 16 July 2022 16:26 CEST
Danish lab to supply extra 2.5m monkeypox vaccine doses for US

The firm said the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had ordered the doses which the Danish company would supply to a US contract manufacturer to finalise production.

The deliveries of the liquid-frozen vaccine, the only one with US Food and Drug Administration approval to date, will start in the fourth quarter of this year, Bavarian Nordic said in a statement.

The additional doses take the United States’ order total to around seven million doses between 2020 and 2022.

The vaccine is marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanes in Europe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last month said “intense” efforts are needed to fight the disease as cases rise, especially in western Europe.

Experts have detected a surge since early May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

The disease, a viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, eradicated in 1980.

READ ALSO: 

SHOW COMMENTS