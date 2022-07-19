Read news from:
Copenhagen’s ‘Geranium’ crowned world’s best restaurant

Danish establishment "Geranium" has been crowned number one in the coveted list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants this year, which left a bad taste for shunned French chefs.

Published: 19 July 2022 09:16 CEST
Head chef Rasmus Kofoed pictured at Geranium in 2021. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

The ceremony was due to be held in Moscow this year but was moved to London after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and there were no Russian restaurants ranked.

“Geranium” is run by chef Rasmus Kofoed in Copenhagen and is the second Danish restaurant to win in a row, taking over from Noma last year.

“Just as we were called up I felt butterflies, adrenaline,” Kofoed told news wire Ritzau.

“I got tears in my eyes and I felt the warmest feeling that something we have been working on for so many years is coming together,” he said. 

Fans might say Geranium “came together” years ago — in 2016, it became the first Danish restaurant to receive three Michelin stars, the highest ranking the organisation awards. 

A multi-course affair that takes a minimum of three hours to eat, dining with Geranium will set you back a cool 3,200 kroner a head this summer — while the wine pairings range from 2,000 kroner to 18,000 kroner. 

Two other Copenhagen restaurants made the list — Alchemist at number 18 and Jordnær at number 38 — while last year’s first place winner Noma fell off the rankings. 

Peruvian restaurant “Central” in Lima came runner-up in the coveted list of the best, established by British trade magazine Restaurant in 2002. 

Spanish restaurants “Disfrutar” in Barcelona and “Diverxo” in Madrid came third and fourth.

Inspired by nature, Kofoed’s restaurant received the first three Michelin stars for Denmark in 2016.

The awards named Colombian Leonor Espinosa as the “world’s best female chef” and her restaurant Leo was ranked 48th in the list.

Despite France’s famed cuisine, only three French restaurants — all in Paris — featured in the top 50: “Septime” in 22nd, “Le Clarence” in 28th and “Arpege” in 31st.

The list is selected by 1,080 independent culinary experts including chefs, specialist journalists and restaurant owners who note their experiences in the past 18 months under the aegis of the magazine.

The experts are divided up into 27 regions with 40 voters each and they can each vote for 10 restaurants including at least three outside their region.

The list, sponsored by several brands, often comes under fire, especially by French chefs who accuse it of complacency and a lack of transparency.

French critics, as well as those from Japan and the United States, established their own “La Liste” in 2015, ranking 1,000 restaurants worldwide.

Denmark loses ‘feta war’ with EU

Denmark has lost a case at the European Court of Justice over its farmers exporting cheese outside the EU labelled feta, a protected designation of origin for Greek cheese.

Published: 14 July 2022 15:31 CEST
Feta has been a protected designation at European level since 2002 and in 2005 survived a challenge from Denmark and Germany. But Denmark continued to let its producers label their products feta when they exported outside the 27-nation bloc.

That prompted the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to turn, with Greek support, to the court.

“By failing to stop the use of the designation ‘feta’ for cheese intended for export to third countries, Denmark has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law,” the court said in its ruling.

It said Denmark should have stopped use of the designation and ordered it to comply quickly.

If Denmark doesn’t, the Commission can turn to the court again to seek financial damages. The court said, nevertheless, that Denmark had cooperated sincerely over the case.

In addition to being manufactured in Greece, cheese can only be labelled “feta” if it has been made in keeping with the traditional recipe and method. 

Greece says feta is part of its heritage because it has been making the cheese, made with both sheep and goat milk, for 6,000 years. Around 120,000 tonnes of feta are produced in Greece each year. 

