Summer houses in Denmark: What are the rules and when can you live in them?
Many people in Denmark spend their holidays living in summer houses, but what are the rules for staying at the properties around the calendar?
Published: 18 July 2022 16:53 CEST
Housing in municipal summer house zones cannot generally be lived in year-round. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
What do foreigners need to know about buying a home in Denmark?
After several years of settling down in Denmark, it’s natural for foreign residents to think about buying a home. What’s worth knowing about getting on the property ladder as a non-Dane?
Published: 9 March 2022 19:46 CET
Updated: 16 July 2022 09:48 CEST
