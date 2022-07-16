Read news from:
Twice as many people work from home in Denmark since pandemic

The number of people working from home in Denmark has doubled since the coronavirus pandemic, according to research from the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Published: 16 July 2022 18:07 CEST
The number of people working from home in Denmark has doubled since the start of the pandemic. Photo by Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Chamber of Commerce said that in an average company, 16 percent of working hours were now completed at home, as opposed to 8 percent before the pandemic. 

“I think that both managers and employees have found that it works. It provides flexibility for employees –  both in terms of transport time, work-life balance, and the way we work if we want to immerse ourselves in a task,” Pernille Taarup, chief consultant within HR and management at the Danish Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Corona forced many of us to stay at home. And it turned out that productivity was just as high at home as when you were at work, and that employees were happy to work at home part of the time”, Taarup added.

The survey was sent to members of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, which represents 18,000 member companies and more than 100 industry associations. 

The results showed that two out of three companies offer a work from home option to employees. On average, employees choose to work from home twice a week.

According to the analysis, working from home is more widespread in larger companies than in small ones, especially in the IT and telecommunications and consulting industries.

In the IT and telecommunications industry, 43 percent of working hours are completed at home. In the consulting industry, it is 24 percent.

Most of the companies that do not offer working from home options, explain that it is because the tasks can only be carried out physically in the company building.

According to Taarup, it is difficult to predict whether the number of people working from home will increase even more.

“Many companies are in the process of finding out what works for them and what the balance should be”, she said.

‘Non-Western’ Danish employment levels hit record level

More people than ever before from ‘non-Western’ countries are now active on the Danish labour market.

Published: 8 July 2022 15:44 CEST
New figures from national agency Statistics Denmark, analysed by trade union Dansk Metal, show employment rates among people from backgrounds considered ‘non-Western’ are historically high.

The figures show that 58.7 percent of non-Western immigrants aged between 15 and 64 were in salaried employment in Denmark in the first quarter of 2022.

That represents the highest figure at any point during the 14 years it has been recorded.

Dansk Metal’s senior economist Erik Bjørsted called the data ”really positive”.

“Historically, non-Western immigrants have regrettably had a very weak connection to the labour market. They are also still behind employment rates of Danes,” Bjørsted said.

“But they are narrowing the gap, so we are definitely on the right track,” he said.

Favourable conditions on the Danish labour market are partly to thank for the positive trend, he noted.

In official data, Denmark categorises all EU and EEA countries, along with Andorra, Australia, Canada, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, the United Kingdom, United States and the Vatican as ‘Western’. Everywhere else is ‘non-Western’.

The ‘non-Western’ categorisation is sometimes further divided into MENAPT (Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey) and all other non-Western countries.

