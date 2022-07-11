Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

SAS flights for stranded passengers stop today

The pilots’ union at Scandinavian airline SAS said on Sunday they would no longer allow exceptions under their ongoing strike, to enable stranded charter flight passengers to get home, after a week-long walkout deepened Europe’s travel woes.

The union representing pilots at the airline, SAS Pilot Group (SPG), agreed to the exceptions on Friday, and flights to bring home stranded passengers

have flown over the weekend.

“Unfortunately SAS has once again shown itself to be an untrustworthy party, that doesn’t follow the agreement or the intentions with the

agreement,” SPG president Martin Lindgren said in a statement.

According to the union, the extra flights were intended only for “destinations where there are few or no alternatives for a return trip”. But Lindgren said that, “to their great surprise”, there had been a lot of flights to popular and well-trafficked holiday destinations such as Rhodes, Crete, and Split, “from where there are already alternate travel possibilities”.

Because of this SPG had decided to no longer allow the exceptions after Sunday’s flights.

Pilots walked out last Monday after talks between the unions and the company broke down. The pilots are protesting against salary cuts demanded by management, as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, and the firm not re-hiring pilots laid off during the pandemic.

Denmark inflation rises at highest rate for 39 years

Prices in Denmark are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for 39 years.

Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, edged up to 8.2 percent in the last 12 months, according to Statistics Denmark. This is the largest increase over a year since February 1983, when prices rose by 8.7 percent.

Food, electricity, fuel and gas are the biggest drivers of inflation in Denmark.

The price increases mean that a family with children need up to an extra 35,000 kroner to buy the same things as this time last year, according to Arbejdernes Landsbank.

Field’s shopping centres reopens

Field’s shopping centre in Ørestad, Copenhagen where three people were killed in a shooting last week, will reopen this morning.

A minute’s silence will be held for the victims of the shooting when the doors open at 10am.

“We have been in close contact with Copenhagen Police and the fire authorities. On this basis, we assess that Field’s is safe,” the shopping centre wrote in a press release.

The shopping centre has been closed for a week after three people were killed during a mass shooting last Sunday. Four others were in a critical condition immediately after the shooting but are now out of danger.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with three murders and seven attempted murders in relation to the shooting and has been remanded into psychiatric care for at least 24 days.

Denmark to experience sunny warm weather for the first half of the week

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has told people to enjoy the high temperatures and sunny weather that is forecast in Denmark for the first half of this week, before it goes downhill.

“It’s about enjoying these summer days, which come the next two or three days”, Lars Henriksen, meteorologist at DMI said.

Temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and some of Wednesday in most of the country.

“When we reach the middle to the end of the week, it gradually becomes cooler and more windy, and we will generally get daytime temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees”, Henriksen said.

The cold air will also cause night time temperatures to drop at the end of the week, to as low as 10 degrees in some places in Denmark