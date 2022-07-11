Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

SAS stop flights for stranded passengers, Denmark inflation rises at highest rate for 39 years and Field's shopping centre reopens after shooting: Here's a roundup of the main stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 11 July 2022 10:17 CEST
Field's shopping centre reopening in Copenhagen.
Field's shopping centre reopens on Monday 11th July after a mass shooting last Sunday that killed three people. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

SAS flights for stranded passengers stop today 

The pilots’ union at Scandinavian airline SAS said on Sunday they would no longer allow exceptions under their ongoing strike, to enable stranded charter flight passengers to get home, after a week-long walkout deepened Europe’s travel woes.

The union representing pilots at the airline, SAS Pilot Group (SPG), agreed to the exceptions on Friday, and flights to bring home stranded passengers
have flown over the weekend.

“Unfortunately SAS has once again shown itself to be an untrustworthy party, that doesn’t follow the agreement or the intentions with the
agreement,” SPG president Martin Lindgren said in a statement.

According to the union, the extra flights were intended only for “destinations where there are few or no alternatives for a return trip”. But Lindgren said that, “to their great surprise”, there had been a lot of flights to popular and well-trafficked holiday destinations such as Rhodes, Crete, and Split, “from where there are already alternate travel possibilities”.

Because of this SPG had decided to no longer allow the exceptions after Sunday’s flights.

Pilots walked out last Monday after talks between the unions and the company broke down. The pilots are protesting against salary cuts demanded by management, as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, and the firm not re-hiring pilots laid off during the pandemic.

Denmark inflation rises at highest rate for 39 years

Prices in Denmark are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for 39 years. 

Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, edged up to 8.2 percent in the last 12 months, according to Statistics Denmark. This is the largest increase over a year since February 1983, when prices rose by 8.7 percent.

Food, electricity, fuel and gas are the biggest drivers of inflation in Denmark.

The price increases mean that a family with children need up to an extra 35,000 kroner to buy the same things as this time last year, according to Arbejdernes Landsbank.

Field’s shopping centres reopens

Field’s shopping centre in Ørestad, Copenhagen where three people were killed in a shooting last week, will reopen this morning.  

 A minute’s silence will be held for the victims of the shooting when the doors open at 10am.

“We have been in close contact with Copenhagen Police and the fire authorities. On this basis, we assess that Field’s is safe,” the shopping centre wrote in a press release.

The shopping centre has been closed for a week after three people were killed during a mass shooting last Sunday. Four others were in a critical condition immediately after the shooting but are now out of danger.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with three murders and seven attempted murders in relation to the shooting and has been remanded into psychiatric care for at least 24 days.

Denmark to experience sunny warm weather for the first half of the week

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has told people to enjoy the high temperatures and sunny weather that is forecast in Denmark for the first half of this week, before it goes downhill.

“It’s about enjoying these summer days, which come the next two or three days”, Lars Henriksen, meteorologist at DMI said.

Temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and some of Wednesday in most of the country. 

“When we reach the middle to the end of the week, it gradually becomes cooler and more windy, and we will generally get daytime temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees”, Henriksen said.

The cold air will also cause night time temperatures to drop at the end of the week, to as low as 10 degrees in some places in Denmark

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Covid infections at the Roskilde Festival, historical forced contraception in Greenland and other news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 8 July 2022 09:37 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Striking SAS pilots agree to fly back stranded charter passengers 

Striking SAS pilots have agreed with the airline that they can fly over the weekend to bring back the thousands of charter flight passengers who would otherwise be left stranded.

In a press release published on Thursday, the SAS Pilot Group, an umbrella group for Danish, Norwegian and Swedish pilot unions, said that it had proposed to SAS’s management that some of the 900 pilots on strike would go back to work over the weekend to bring back the charter flight passengers. 

We have a full report on the development here.

At least 476 confirmed Covid-19 infections at Roskilde Festival

The Roskilde Festival made a triumphant return last week after a three-year enforced absence due to Covid-19.

Some guests have a little more to recover from than the standard extended hangover most feel after coming home from the festival, broadcaster DR writes.

The Danish Patient Safety Authority told DR it did not know the number of infections that had taken place at the festival but that it had been in contact with around 500 people who had been to Roskilde.

The agency “has so far been in dialogue with 476 infected people who in the period from June 25th to today [Thursday, ed.] have informed us that they believe they were infected at Roskilde Festival,” it said.

Greenlanders speak out about forced contraception

Thousands of young Greenland Inuit, were the victim of a 1970s policy to limit the birth rate in the Arctic territory, which was no longer a colony at the time but still under Danish control.

According to an investigation by public broadcaster DR, some 4,500 women were subjected to the procedure.

Some of the affected women are now taking part in a debate about what about happened — albeit timidly and mostly on Facebook, where a group set up by a psychologist who was also a victim, has brought together more than 70 women.

We’ll have a full article on this story on our website today.

Denmark to play first Euros match

The Danish national team is set to play its first match tonight in the women’s Euro 2022 tournament, which is taking place in England.

Denmark, who will have ambitions to reach the latter stages of the tournament, face Germany at Brentford’s Community Stadium. The match kicks off at 9pm.

The Danish players will wear black armbands after the lethal shooting attack at Field’s shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Viewers in Denmark can watch the match live via broadcaster DR.

