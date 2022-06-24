Read news from:
Austria
‘Arrive early’: Passengers at European airports warned of travel disruption

Europe's airports chief told passengers to leave time for delays this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.

Published: 24 June 2022 11:05 CEST
Ryanair cabin crew in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal will strike this weekend, while easyJet's operations in Spain face a nine-day strike next month. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

“The clear conjunction of a much quicker recovery with a very tight labour market is creating a lot of problems,” Olivier Jankovec, head of the Europe branch of the Airports Council International (ACI), told AFP.

He said there were issues from airports to airlines, ground handlers, police and border controls, but insisted: “The system still works”.

“It’s important for passengers that they communicate with the airlines in terms of when they should get to the airport, and prepare to come earlier than usual to make sure to have the time to go through, especially if they have to check luggage,” he said.

Strikes by low-cost pilots and cabin crew across Europe – including this weekend – are adding to the disruption.

Speaking at the ACI Europe annual congress in Rome, Jankovec said airports had taken measures to improve the situation, which would come into effect from mid-July.

“Additional staff will be coming in July, the reconfiguration of some of the facilities and infrastructure to facilitate the flows will also come into effect in July,” he said.

“I think it will be tight, there will be some disruptions, there will be longer waiting times.

“But I think that in the vast majority of airports, the traffic will go, people will not miss their planes, and hopefully everybody will be able to reach their destination as planned.”

He also defended increases in airport charges, after criticism from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents airlines.

Airports face “the same difficulties and inflationary pressures” as airlines, which he noted were putting their fares up, he said.

“Staff and energy is 45 percent of our operating costs, and of course inflation is also driving up the cost of materials,” he said.

Denmark warned of traffic and airport congestion as school holidays begin

Delays are possible for road and airport users alike in Denmark this weekend.

Published: 24 June 2022 10:47 CEST
The coming weekend will see large numbers using Denmark’s travel infrastructure to jet off on holiday, head to camping sites or summer houses or spend time in natural areas.

Most of the country sees the school summer holidays begin on Friday, and that means heavy traffic is expected on roads and at Copenhagen Airport.

Copenhagen Airport, as well as the Danish Road Directorate and the operator of the Great Belt Bridge all say they expect some congestion this weekend.

On its website, the Danish Road Directorate highlights the coming weekend as one of the busiest this summer, according to projections.

Friday and Sunday are likely to see “heavy traffic and risk of minor queuing”, while motorists on Saturday can expect “high risk of queuing and extended journey times,” according to the agency.

The last day of the school term marks the beginning of annual vacations therefore increased travel activity, Great Belt Bridge operator Sund & Bælt states in travel information published on its website.

The bridge, which connects Zealand with Jutland and is therefore the primary link between east and west Denmark, will be particularly busy on Saturday.

The highest number of cars are expected to cross the toll heading west (towards Funen and Jutland) between 10am and 2pm on Saturdays during the holiday period, while the eastbound direction will see heaviest traffic between 12pm and 5pm on both Saturdays and Sundays.

“It is… important to be well prepared before you leave. Check that your payment card is updated so you are sure that (automatic payment platforms such as number plate recognition) work when you reach the toll,” Sund & Bælt writes.

The Great Belt Bridge will be closed completely to cars from 1pm to 6pm on July 2nd, with adjacent motorway sections closing at 12:30 pm. This is due to the Tour de France, which takes place in Denmark next weekend and crosses the Great Belt Bridge on that day.

People leaving Denmark through Copenhagen Airport should come prepared for extended waiting times, according to Copenhagen Airport head of media communications Lise Agerly Kürstein.

“It’s a long time since we’ve all been travelling. Some of us may have forgotten (procedures) and we need to get used to the routine again,” Kürstein told broadcaster DR.

The airport said via its website on Friday that there will be “times with extra congestion in the airport’s terminals, especially on major travel days at the start of the summer”.

Passengers travelling within Europe on peak days  are advised to arrive two hours before their flight.

If you are going to outside of Europe, to the Unites States or Asia, you should come three hours before your flight leaves, especially if travelling on a peak day, the airport states.

Peak days are “typically the weekends during the summer holidays”, it said.

Staff shortages at security checks, caused by a lengthy rehiring process following the Covid-19 crisis, were blamed for crowds and long queues at Copenhagen Airport during the late spring public holidays, but these issues are now largely resolved according to the airport.

“Waiting times at security control have been a challenge during a period in which we have hired new staff to cope with the quickly increasing number of passengers. We have hired over 300 new colleagues for our security control and are now ready to send passengers safely and securely on their summer holidays,” commercial director Peter Krogsgaard said in a statement on the Copenhagen Airport website.

