Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TERRORISM

Denmark charges three for planning terror plot

Danish prosecutors on Monday charged two men and one woman for acquiring guns and chemicals for explosives believed to be intended for a "terror attack".

Published: 21 June 2022 10:06 CEST
Three suspects will face trial on terror charges at Holbæk District Court
Three suspects will face trial on terror charges at Holbæk District Court. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

The three suspects, two men aged 34 and 36 and a woman aged 31, hailed from Zealand town Holbæk, according to Denmark’s Prosecution Service.

The trio were among 14 people arrested in Denmark and Germany in a February 2021 sting by Danish and German authorities, which they said foiled a potential Islamist attack.

“The three individuals had acquired several operational weapons and ammunition,” prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said in a statement.

“In addition, they acquired chemicals and materials that enabled them to manufacture explosives that we believe would be used in a terror attack,” she added.

According to Danish media reports, the two men are brothers from Syria, while the woman, who is of Iraqi origin, is married to one of the men.

Prosecutors said they were not sure what the target of the plot was, only that they believed the explosives were intended to be used “at an unknown location in either Denmark or abroad.”

The three people — who were also charged with financing terror activities and aiding a person connected to the Islamic State group — were arrested on February 6th, 2021 and have been in custody since.

Prosecutors also called for the defendants, if convicted, to be deported and that the woman, who has dual citizenship, be stripped of her Danish citizenship.

The case will be tried at the Holbæk district court over 30 days, starting on August 24th, the prosecution service said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Isis-inspired Danish teen gets nine years for killing mum

A Danish teenager who killed her mother after reportedly becoming fascinated with the terror group Isis was sented to nine years in prison on Thursday.

Published: 28 January 2016 13:44 CET
Isis-inspired Danish teen gets nine years for killing mum
A selfie posted to the teen's Instagram account. Photo: Instagram
Now 16-year-old Lisa Borch will serve nine years in prison for killing her mother in October 2014, while her 29-year-old accomplice Bakhtiar Mohammed Abdullah was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by permanent expulsion from Denmark.
 
The Western High Court thus upheld the September ruling of a lower court. 
 
According to Ekstra Bladet, Borch’s sentence is the harshest ever handed down to a teenager in Denmark. 
 
During the girl’s initial trial, it was revealed that she had become radicalized by watching Islamist propaganda online.
 
 
“She has said herself that she sometimes watches Islamic State videos,” prosecutor Karina Skou told AFP. The investigation did not determine which videos from the terror group – alternately known as Isis or IS – the defendant had seen.
 
On the October 2014 night she stabbed her mother, Tina Rømer Holtegaard, at least 20 times, Borch had also reportedly been watching videos of beheadings. 
 
Ekstra Bladet reported that in the High Court case, Borch tried to place all of the blame on Abdullah and said that she lied in her previous testimony because she was “scared of Bakhtiar”. 
 
Following her September conviction, Borch’s stepfather stepped forward to say that the teenaged Dane was obsessed with Isis.
 
“She loves to talk about IS and their brutal behaviour in the Middle East,” 58-year-old Jens Holtegaard told Ekstra Bladet. 
 
In a later interview with the tabloid, however, he said she was no radical Islamist. 
 
“Her radicalization is something that only exists in her head. She could have just as easily been attracted to the biker gang environment or some other extreme,” Holtegaard said. 
 
According to reports from the courtroom, neither defendant expressed any emotion when the court upheld their sentences. 