Covid-19: Omicron subvariant now dominant in Denmark

The new subvariant of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, BA. 5, is now the dominant form of the virus in Denmark.

Published: 21 June 2022 14:24 CEST
Covid-19 test in Denmark. Case numbers are currently seeing a summer increase due to the emergence of the BA 5 Omicron variant. File photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke confirmed that the new subvariant was now responsible for the majority of new Danish Covid cases in Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon.

The subvariant comprised 32 percent of confirmed cases nationally last week. That share has since increased to 59 percent.

“(BA. 5) appears to have a transmission advantage compared to other variants but there is still no sign that it causes more serious illness,” the minister wrote.

Health authorities earlier stated they expected BA. 5 to become the dominant subvariant in Denmark. It comprised under 1 percent of cases around a month ago.

The reproduction rate or R-number for Covid-19 in Denmark is now 1.1. A value over 1.0 indicates that the virus is spreading. If it is under 1.0, the epidemic is receding.

Last week saw the reproduction rate exceed 1.0 for the first time since February, with that now maintained for a second week.

The prevalence of Covid-19 in the community remains at a low level compared to the early months of 2022.

Heunicke has previously stated that there is “absolutely no question” of Covid-19 restrictions returning in Denmark during the summer.

A plan for managing a potential wave of cases in the autumn and winter is expected to be presented by the government prior to its summer break.

Covid-19: Danish weekly infection total up by 50 percent

Covid-19 infections are now increasing in all parts of Denmark, with total weekly number of infections up by 53 percent.

Published: 17 June 2022 07:57 CEST
The week commencing June 6th saw 5,830 new cases of Covid-19 registered by authorities, compared to 3,805 the preceding week. As such, the overall number of cases remains low.

The increase in case numbers is however accompanied by an increase in the test positivity rate – the percentage of tests that return a positive result – nationally, in all regions and all age groups.

The latest infection data comes from national disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

The number of administered PCR tests also increased by 11 percent between the two weeks.

Denmark lifted the majority of its Covid-19 restrictions in February, with final travel restrictions ending in March.

Health authorities now only recommend taking a PCR test for Covid-19 if you have symptoms and are at risk of serious illness should you contract the virus.

Testing is no longer recommended for close contacts of people who have the virus or are suspected to have it.

“Prevalence of infections is increasingly strongly in all age groups,” the SSI report states.

The rising infection numbers are not a cause for immediate concern, according to Allan Randrup Thomsen, professor in experimental virology at the University of Copenhagen.

“Even though we’ve seen that the virus can spread, even in warm weather, it looks as though the increase is less than if it had occurred during the winter. There is probably a restricting effect because of the season,” Thomsen told news wire Ritzau.

A new subvariant of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, BA. 5, is expected to become the dominant form of the coronavirus this summer. The subvariant comprises a large number of new cases.

SSI has previously stated there are no indications that BA. 5 is more serious than the original Omicron variant.

The number of people admitted to hospitals in Denmark who have Covid-19 has also increased. A total of 220 inpatients with Covid last week represents a 23 percent increase. The patients are not necessarily being treated for the coronavirus and may have been admitted for other reasons.

The number of ICU patients with Covid-19 remains stable, as does the number of deaths registered of people with the virus.

Thomsen said he does not expected a large number of people to become seriously ill due to the climbing infection numbers.

“Even though the vaccines do not work effectively against becoming infected, they appear to still work against serious illness. I therefore see this as a wave, but not a marked, large outbreak that we will see during the summer,” he said.

