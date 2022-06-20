Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

‘Half-dirty’ weather to clear by Sankt Hans

The Danish Meteorological Institute predicts sunshine for Thursday’s Sankt Hans celebrations — but not before some crummy weather over the next few days.

“The week is a bit half-dirty from the start,” says DMI meteorologist Anja Bodholdt. A line of showers is expected to roll in from the west today, bringing a risk of cloudbursts — sudden downpours of rain in a short period of time — to Zealand, Funen, and eastern Jutland, broadcaster DR reports. Zealand in particular should keep an eye out for strong rain in the afternoon as well as possible hail or thunder, the DMI says. Temperatures will stay spring-ish at around 15 to 18 degrees.

A high pressure front will improve the weather over the week, and by Thursday lower winds and ample sunshine will make for lovely Sankt Hans bonfires with temperatures about 20 degrees that evening.

For Friday, plan for sun, temperatures up to 25 degrees, and occasional scattered showers.

Fire at the Copenhagen Zoo

Animals had to be evacuated early this morning after a fire broke out at a Copenhagen Zoo barn near the main entrance just before 5 a.m.

“We have just been told that the giraffes are out of the facility and are doing well,” zoo head of security Dyre Sønnicksen (yes, ‘animals’ in Danish is dyr) told newswire Ritzau soon after 5 a.m. “The rhino is also being evacuated.”

No animals have been reported injured, zoo press manager Jacob Munkholm Hoeck told broadcaster TV2 this morning. The Copenhagen zoo’s giraffes are no stranger to headlines — a 2014 decision to euthanise a healthy giraffe and feed it to the facility’s lions sparked international outrage.

Drowning incidents early in the swimming season

Authorities report one confirmed and one suspected drowning over the weekend, both in Jutland. A 65-year-old German man died after being swept away by the currents at Vejers Strand in West Jutland on Sunday afternoon. Officials fear the worst for an as-yet-unidentified woman who was spotted drifting far from shore south of the Juelsminde Marina in Southeast Jutland.

Denmark is home to powerful riptides called revlehuller that can shift and disappear based on wind and wave conditions. Lifeguards urge bathers never to swim alone and to be vigilant with children.

