TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

A fire at the zoo and the weather's redemption arc this week and are among the top headlines in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 20 June 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Fire fighters and police work to control a blaze at the giraffe house in the Copenhagen Zoo. Photo: presse-fotos.dk/Scanpix 2022

‘Half-dirty’ weather to clear by Sankt Hans 

The Danish Meteorological Institute predicts sunshine for Thursday’s Sankt Hans celebrations — but not before some crummy weather over the next few days. 

“The week is a bit half-dirty from the start,” says DMI meteorologist Anja Bodholdt. A line of showers is expected to roll in from the west today, bringing a risk of cloudbursts — sudden downpours of rain in a short period of time — to Zealand, Funen, and eastern Jutland, broadcaster DR reports.  Zealand in particular should keep an eye out for strong rain in the afternoon as well as possible hail or thunder, the DMI says. Temperatures will stay spring-ish at around 15 to 18 degrees. 

A high pressure front will improve the weather over the week, and by Thursday lower winds and ample sunshine will make for lovely Sankt Hans bonfires with temperatures about 20 degrees that evening. 

For Friday, plan for sun, temperatures up to 25 degrees, and occasional scattered showers. 

READ ALSO: Witches and Rain: Denmark’s Sankt Hans Aften explained 

Fire at the Copenhagen Zoo 

Animals had to be evacuated early this morning after a fire broke out at a Copenhagen Zoo barn near the main entrance just before 5 a.m. 

“We have just been told that the giraffes are out of the facility and are doing well,” zoo head of security Dyre Sønnicksen (yes, ‘animals’ in Danish is dyr) told newswire Ritzau soon after 5 a.m. “The rhino is also being evacuated.” 

No animals have been reported injured, zoo press manager Jacob Munkholm Hoeck told broadcaster TV2 this morning. The Copenhagen zoo’s giraffes are no stranger to headlines — a 2014 decision to euthanise a healthy giraffe and feed it to the facility’s lions sparked international outrage. 

Drowning incidents early in the swimming season 

Authorities report one confirmed and one suspected drowning over the weekend, both in Jutland. A 65-year-old German man died after being swept away by the currents at Vejers Strand in West Jutland on Sunday afternoon. Officials fear the worst for an as-yet-unidentified woman who was spotted drifting far from shore south of the Juelsminde Marina in Southeast Jutland. 

Denmark is home to powerful riptides called revlehuller that can shift and disappear based on wind and wave conditions. Lifeguards urge bathers never to swim alone and to be vigilant with children. 

READ ALSO: Why you need to be careful at Denmark’s beaches this summer 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Covid cases rising sharply, the case against an EU minimum wage, and Danish support for Ukraine's EU membership are among the top news stories in Denmark this Friday.

Published: 17 June 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Covid cases up, trend expected to continue 

The State’s Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, reports that corona infections are up 53 percent, from 3805 confirmed cases in the week commencing May 23rd to 5830 cases in the week of May 30th. 

The number of PCR tests administered increased 11 percent, and the positivity rate across all regions and in most age groups is also on the rise, the SSI says. Deaths and admissions to intensive care have remained steady, while 23 percent more people were admitted to hospitals — largely patients older than 70. 

While the 53 percent increase can seem alarming, researchers emphasize that the starting point for case loads has been low this spring. Denmark closed its rapid test centers in March, and has recommended PCR testing in fewer exposure scenarios. 

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Danish weekly infection total up by 50 percent

Denmark plans to support Ukraine’s EU candidacy 

Today, a European Union commission is set to assess the feasibility of a Ukrainian bid to join the bloc. If the commission gives the green light, the Danish government is prepared to support Ukraine’s candidacy to join the EU, according to foreign minister Jeppe Kofod. 

However, for prime minister Mette Frederiksen to vote in favor of Ukraine’s candidacy in Brussels next week, she’ll need a mandate from parliament. 

“It is also important to say that there is a long way to go. Because we want the candidates for the EU, and that applies to all candidates, to meet the Copenhagen criteria,” Kofod adds. The ‘Copenhagen criteria’ include democracy, the rule of law, and human rights, according to newswire Ritzau. 

Kofod says Denmark would offer assistance as Ukraine worked toward those standards — particularly the rule of law and the fight against corruption. 

Denmark to vote no on EU minimum wage 

Denmark plans to join Sweden in opposition to an EU minimum wage, according to minister of employment Peter Hummelgaard. 

“From the start, we thought it was a wrong tool to legislate on minimum wages, because in Denmark, as in Sweden, we have collective agreements,” Hummelgaard says. 

Despite the Nordic countries’ best efforts, there doesn’t yet appear to be broad enough opposition to vote the measure down when it comes before an EU council meeting in September. 

Still, based on the current text of the draft directive, the government’s assessment is that an EU minimum wage would have “no impact” on the Danish model. 

READ ALSO: Why is Denmark opposed to an EU minimum wage law?

