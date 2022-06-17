Read news from:
Former leader of Danish far-right party to quit at next election

Kristian Thulesen Dahl, the former leader of the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, announced on Friday that he will not run for re-election with the party in 2023.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:02 CEST
Former DF leader Kristian Thulesen Dahl
Former leader Kristian Thulesen Dahl will not run for the Danish People's Party at the next election. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Dahl confirmed his decision to Denmark’s Radio4 on Friday, citing internal disputes in the party as the reason for his departure.

He did not rule out running at the next election with a different party, however.

“There has been so much going on in recent years and I hoped it had ended when I stepped down as leader in January. But it hasn’t stopped. It keeps on going,” he told Radio4.

The former leader of the Danish People’s Party (DF), who was a co-founder of the party in the 1990s and became its front figure in 2012, resigned after the party was trounced in November’s local elections.

He was replaced by Morten Messerschmidt at a party congress in January, but several DF members of parliament subsequently left the party, saying they would not work under Messerschmidt.

Dahl said that a discussion between himself and Messerschmidt over which spokesperson roles would be assigned to the ex-leader were part of the reason for his decision to leave parliament. Too much of the discussion was conducted publicly, according to Dahl.

The party leadership has publicly speculated in recent weeks as to whether additional spokesperson posts would be given to Dahl, who currently is responsible for defence.

“This is not the decisive factor in whether I continue in the parliamentary group, but it’s an indication that even here there’s no desire to build confidence by talking to each other, but instead about each other,” he said.

Dahl said he would remain a DF party member until the next general election, which will take place next year.

How will Danes vote in this week’s EU defence opt-out referendum?

An increasing number of people in Denmark support voting to scrap the country’s opt-out on EU defence.

Published: 30 May 2022 14:20 CEST
How will Danes vote in this week’s EU defence opt-out referendum?

With the June 1st referendum on Denmark’s EU defence opt-out fast approaching, public support for revoking the opt-out (or forbehold in Danish) is solidifying, according to a latest poll.

48 percent of eligible Danes who can vote in the referendum would vote yes to scrapping the opt-out at the current time, according to a poll conducted by Voxmeter on behalf of news wire Ritzau.

The poll was conducted between May 23rd-29th and is the last canvassing of opinion prior to Wednesday’s referendum. It includes answers from 1,001 people who responded to telephone calls from pollsters.

21 percent answered “don’t know” in the poll, while 31 percent they would vote “no”, meaning they favour retaining the opt-out.

A poll earlier this month put 38 percent in favour of scrapping the opt-out.

The government announced in March a June 1st referendum in which citizens will decide whether to overturn Denmark’s opt-out from EU defence policy. The referendum was called following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The opt-out is one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by Denmark, and has seen the Nordic country abstain from participation in EU military operations and from providing support or supplies to EU-led defence efforts.

The government, as well as a majority of parties on both the right and left wings, have campaigned for the public to vote “yes” to removing the opt-out.

Only the far-left Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) and far-right Danish People’s Party and Nye Borgerlige (New Right) parties are in favour of a “no” vote.

After the Danish public voted to reject the Maastricht Treaty in June 1992, Copenhagen obtained opt-outs in four sovereign areas: the single currency, justice and police matters, and EU citizenship along with defence, the opt-out which will be the subject of the upcoming referendum.

The opt-outs mean, broadly, that Denmark is not obliged to follow EU laws on these areas and is also not involved in forming the laws – its ministers and officials do not participate in EU ministerial meetings in these areas.

