UKRAINE

Denmark ready to support Ukraine EU candidacy 

Denmark’s government says it is ready to support Ukraine’s bid for EU membership if the European Commission deems the country’s candidacy viable.

Published: 17 June 2022 11:53 CEST
Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod
Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod says the country is ready to support Ukraine's bid for EU membership. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The European Union commission is in Friday scheduled to assess the feasibility of a Ukrainian bid to join the bloc. If the commission gives the green light, the Danish government is prepared to support Ukraine’s EU candidacy, according to foreign minister Jeppe Kofod. 

EU heavyweights France, Italy and Germany all said on Thursday that they would give the green light to Ukraine’s candidacy in the same circumstances.

“If the EU Commission, which is producing its assessment tomorrow, considers Ukraine ready for candidate status, that would be something we can support,” Kofod said to news wire Ritzau.

Member states have the final decision on whether a new country is accepted into the bloc.

Decisions are made based on assessments of the would-be member on several areas, conducted by the Commission on behalf of the member states.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that status as a candidate for EU membership is vital to his country, while the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the question could be decisive in the war to defend Ukraine from invasion by Russia.

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen would need a mandate from parliament in order to vote in favour of Ukraine’s candidacy in Brussels next week.

Kofod meanwhile noted that the path to EU membership is long for countries with candidate status.

“It is also important to say that there is a long way to go. Because we want candidates for the EU, and this applies to all candidates, to meet the Copenhagen Criteria,” the foreign minister said.

The Copenhagen Criteria include demands related to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights, according to Ritzau. 

EU government and state leaders are to discuss the question of Ukraine’s candidacy at a June 23rd-24th summit.

UKRAINE

Zelensky urges Denmark to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday conducted a briefing with Danish journalists at which he thanked Denmark for its support but called for backing in Kyiv’s bid to join the EU.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:08 CEST
Zelensky made his comments at a digital press briefing arranged by the Berlingske media group in Copenhagen.

The Ukrainian president also stated his country’s need for material support as it defends itself against the invasion by Russia, which began on February 24th.

“I cannot say we have everything we need. Of course we need more. But I also want to say that Denmark is helping us. The Danish prime minister was one of the first European leaders to come to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

“There has been military support, I have spoken to parliament, and there has been support from the parliament. Of course we would like to have even more, but I cannot say anything negative about Denmark,” he said.

Zelensky urged Danish politicians to support Ukraine’s bid to become an EU member state.

“I would like Denmark to stand strongly with the other European countries in relation to Ukraine’s EU application,” he said.

96 percent of Ukrainians want their country to join the EU, according to Zelensky.

He also said that Ukraine is unable to negotiate with Russia under current conditions.

“To negotiate, Russia must be ready to negotiate. The Russians keep saying they are ready to negotiate but at the same time they keep bombing us,” he said.

“You cannot negotiate under those conditions. It is not normal to act this way if you want to negotiate,” he said.

