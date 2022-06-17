Denmark ready to support Ukraine EU candidacy 

The European Union commission is in Friday scheduled to assess the feasibility of a Ukrainian bid to join the bloc. If the commission gives the green light, the Danish government is prepared to support Ukraine’s EU candidacy, according to foreign minister Jeppe Kofod.

EU heavyweights France, Italy and Germany all said on Thursday that they would give the green light to Ukraine’s candidacy in the same circumstances.

“If the EU Commission, which is producing its assessment tomorrow, considers Ukraine ready for candidate status, that would be something we can support,” Kofod said to news wire Ritzau.

Member states have the final decision on whether a new country is accepted into the bloc.

Decisions are made based on assessments of the would-be member on several areas, conducted by the Commission on behalf of the member states.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that status as a candidate for EU membership is vital to his country, while the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the question could be decisive in the war to defend Ukraine from invasion by Russia.

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen would need a mandate from parliament in order to vote in favour of Ukraine’s candidacy in Brussels next week.

Kofod meanwhile noted that the path to EU membership is long for countries with candidate status.

“It is also important to say that there is a long way to go. Because we want candidates for the EU, and this applies to all candidates, to meet the Copenhagen Criteria,” the foreign minister said.

The Copenhagen Criteria include demands related to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights, according to Ritzau.

EU government and state leaders are to discuss the question of Ukraine’s candidacy at a June 23rd-24th summit.